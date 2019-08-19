Swoon have taken a leap into the land of poster paints and papier-mâché, launching their debut kids range. As a leading online retailer for on-trend furniture we were expecting great things. And great things is exactly what we got from this new Swoon furniture collection for kids.

The 9-piece ‘Little Creatives’ collection is designed to spark children’s creativity at home. From craft trolleys to drawing tables there’s a smart solution for every little one to work and play in style.

The new collection very much has kids at its core – being brought to life from the very ideas and interactions of children themselves –during a series of creative workshops.

New Swoon kids collection

Designed with kids for kids, the range was developed as part of a collaborative project with Studio Tilt. The new furniture pieces have been created exploring themes around playing, performing, hiding and drawing.

‘At Swoon, we are all about creating designs that people love, so we wanted to create designs that kids will love,’ explains Sam Baldry, Swoon’s Head of Design. ‘It has been a really fun collaborative process, bringing these ideas and designs to life with the help of the children.

‘We believe the importance of creativity will only grow, so it’s essential to nurture creative thinking at a young age. We hope these pieces will encourage parents and children to do so at home.’

Hunter Craft Trolley

Four of the nine pieces are named after the kids from whom the ideas were inspired. One of those is the ‘Hunter Craft Trolley’ above. Named after Hunter aged 4 and a half, who we’re very proud to say is a mini-me from our Ideal Home team!

Emmeline Chair

At Ideal Home HQ We all want this desk and chair combo, despite being too big! The Fynne table is another piece named after one of the children.

Freddie Desk

‘The idea to curate and co-design with children was to focus on the theme of creativity,’ explains Oliver Marlow, Studio Tilt’s Co-Founder, ‘to both excite and include children, but also to engage in the debate about creativity in the education of young people.’

Harri Toy Box

Oliver goes on to say, ‘We wanted the ideas and experiences of the young people to come alive in the products they created. It’s the first of its kind in children’s furniture, and we’re thrilled to be involved. The quality of the pieces is testament to the insight and creativity of children.’

The Little Creatives collection is available from 16th September – ready for a new term!