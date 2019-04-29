The common garden shed appeals to most as extra storage for many household items. But what if those items aren’t ideal for shed storage? Could we be unknowingly ruining valuable items?

The shed and garden experts from BillyOh have revealed seven items homeowners should never store in our sheds.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

More on sheds: The best sheds to help keep gardens and outdoor spaces organised

‘There are two factors you should consider before storing something in your garden shed – temperature and moisture,’ advises a spokesperson for BillyOh.

Things to avoid storing in your shed

Paint, clothing and musical instruments are named as the most susceptible to damage and destruction when stored in the shed. Whilst lawn tools, gasoline, and outdoor furniture are fine to keep in garden buildings.

So why? ‘Extreme temperature can damage a variety of items, and mould and mildew can render a lot of products useless quite quickly,’ explain the experts.

‘It’s worth noting that there are some products that can be stored if you choose to add shed insulation, humidity control, and apparatus to regulate temperature. But if your own shed is little more than a wooden box at the end of the garden, it’s best to leave out these seven items.’

1. Canned food

Any metal food container is subject to rust, causing holes and ruining the contents. ‘Because outbuildings are prone to extreme temperatures, this will quickly spoil the food too.’

2. Paints and glues

Don’t we all do this? Turns out we shouldn’t. ‘When subject to extreme temperatures, paints and glues will break down. For example, once frozen, any paint or adhesives will become lumpy and unfit for use.’

3. Photographs

Nothing can destroy photos quite like humidity and high temperatures. The most common consequence is photos sticking together or developing mould. Keep them safe in the warm, to be treasured forever.

4. Clothing or bedding

It’s a bug life out in the garden, and try as you may they will get into the shed. ‘Insects are notoriously good at ruining clothes. While mothballs are a

thing, fabrics could wind up smelling musty after prolonged storage in your garden building.’

5. Wine

Don’t spoil a fine vintage. ‘When kept at inconsistent temperatures, wine can take on a metallic taste, so you should always store win somewhere dark and cool.’ So not the shed. Also, you won’t have to go out into the cold for a refill.

6. Electronics

Video Of The Week

It’s maybe quite obvious that electrics don’t go hand-in-hand with any damp. But likewise they can’t get too hot – making the shed far from ideal. ‘Plasma televisions, in particular, require temperature control, as the screens will go bad if under the duress of temperature mood swings. Rust can completely ruin the internal wiring too, and over time, humidity can cause a build-up of condensation akin to direct water damage.’

7. Musical instruments

To continue making sweet music, best to reconsider your storage. ‘An instrument made of wood is very much affected by heat and humidity. Brass instruments such as trumpets and trombones can also corrode when exposed to humidity.’

More shed ideas: How much money is hiding in your shed?

Will you now be rethinking your shed storage?