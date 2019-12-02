Very is selling a Ring Doorbell and Amazon Echo Dot bundle worth £229 for £119

We have been inundated with deals over the past week and now – with Cyber Monday in full swing – it’s the turn of the tech discounts.

There are plenty of technology offers to get stuck into, so whether you’re looking to upgrade your home or purchase some presents for Christmas, there’s something for every buying requirement. One of the best deals for Cyber Monday is from online retailer Very. It’s offering a bundle with two best-selling products.

The combo deal, features both a Ring Video Doorbell 2 and an Amazon Echo Dot – both for just £119, in total.

What makes this deal pretty incredible is the fact that a Ring Video Doorbell and Amazon Echo Dot bundle usually costs £229.99 – which means a saving of £110.99.

Cyber Monday 2019: Very is offering a Ring Doorbell and Amazon Echo Dot bundle for £119 Video Doorbell 2 and Echo Dot A Ring Video Doorbell 2 and a Amazon Echo Dot in Charcoal

The only thing worth pointing out is that the combo package is only available to pre-order, at this moment in time.

So if you order today, products will be delivered on 27 December.

So these products will not be delivered in time for Christmas (just in case you were hoping of ordering them as presents).

The Ideal Home-approved Ring Video Doorbell 2 has sky-rocked in popularity over the past year or so. The doorbell sends instant alerts when anyone presses your doorbells or when someone triggers to motion sensor.

There’s also the option to see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet or PC using the Live View setting. This means you can always keep an eye on who is at the door – even when you’re not at home.

The Amazon Echo Dot, on the other hand, is a hands-free, voice-controlled device which connects to the Alexa Voice Service. So you can ask her to play music, provide information, news, sports scores, weather and more.