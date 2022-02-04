We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Millions of UK households are facing further energy price increases as the new price cap is announced – set to come into force in April 2022.

The price cap, set by energy regulator Ofgem, limits what energy suppliers can charge their customers per kWh of gas and electricity. With the current energy crisis seeing wholesale gas prices skyrocket, the price cap has increased by 54%.

Sarah Coles, senior personal finance analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: ‘The global energy price spike started when the economy came back to life last year. As demand for gas increased, we faced lower stock levels and supply problems. We import around 50% of gas, so had to buy it on the international market – where booming demand overwhelmed supply. The wholesale price of gas in January was almost four times higher than in early 2021. We also make a third of our electricity from gas, so it pushed those prices up too.’

The price cap doesn’t apply if you are on a fixed rate tariff, or a standard variable green tariff (which Ofgem has excluded from the cap). But the cap will apply to you if you are on a default energy tariff. Check your last energy bill or speak to your supplier if you are unsure what tariff you are on.

The last price cap increase, in October 2021, saw energy prices increase from £1,223 to £1,370.

How will energy price increases affect my monthly bills?

So how much will your energy bill rise with the latest price cap? Use our calculator to find out. Simply input how much you typically pay per month on your current tariff and we’ll show you how your energy bills could be affected in April, and if a second rise is implemented in October 2022.

How can I reduce my energy bills?

There are usually two main ways to reduce your energy bills – finding a better deal to pay less for the energy you do use, or to use less energy. With the current energy crisis, it is difficult to find cheap deals, so the best way to keep gas and electricity bills low is to focus on reducing your energy usage.

Turning your thermostat down a single degree, sealing up any draughts, and swapping older light bulbs for energy-saving alternatives are some easy ways to reduce your energy usage.