Thought indoor security cameras were all about, well, security? Think again. Because while the EZVIZ C6 Smart AI Camera is undoubtedly brilliant at keeping an eye on your home and everything in it, it’s more than that. Think of it as a camera companion. Always there, not just to look out for the family, but to capture those precious moments you might otherwise miss out on.

From pets doing the cutest things, to bedtime stories with the kids or Granny solving that numbers conundrum on her favourite quiz, you can be there in the moment with them… even when you’re not.

That’s because the EZVIZ C6 has a host of clever AI smarts that make it a breeze to keep tabs on the family and join in the fun in real time. It’s truly one of a kind – a camera that both protects and brings families together. Here are just some of the brilliant features that make it stand out from the camera crowd.

Five reasons to make the EZVIZ C6 part of your family

1. Granny and Grandad can wave hello to chat

The EZVIZ C6 packs a bundle of useful features powered by AI technologies, and one of our favourites has to be its easy video calling. All you have to do is wave a hand and your family member will receive an incoming video call via the EZVIZ App. When they pick up the call, they’ll see you in live view. So rather that faff around with a phone, grandparents can wave to let you know they need you, or to keep in touch with the grandkids.

2. Comfort lonely pets with two-way talk

Whether you’re a brand-new pet parent or have an old dog that’s always up to new tricks, it can be nerve-wracking to leave your moggy or pooch alone for too long. But with the EZVIZ C6, it’s easy to look after your fur-ball friends even when you’re not at home.

Not only can it detect when your pets walk into view, it can zoom in and follow them around the room. It also can hear and alert you to any barking or loud miaowing through your phone, so you can react in real time. And even when they are jumping and running, the C6 captures them clearly with its 25 frames-per-second fast-moving video. So those ‘aah’ moments are always in focus.

Finally, if he or she looks a little lonely, you can switch on the two-way talk feature to chat to and soothe your pet.

3. Keep an eye on baby with live viewing

Just as the EZVIZ C6 can pick up on your pets’ every move or whimper, it can also do the same for little people, making it the perfect baby monitor.

All your recordings – including those unforgettable moments – can be stored locally on a microSD card of up to 256 GB that’s slotted straight into the camera’s base. Or you can subscribe to EZVIZ CloudPlay for fully-encrypted cloud storage for your peace of mind. Most importantly, you are the only one who can access and de-crypt your data.

4. Make private time truly private

If you don’t want the EZVIZ C6 to be watching, it’s mindful of your private time. Just pull up the privacy shutter to cover the camera lens completely, covering it with a sleeping emoji. Not at home? The EZVIZ C6 can physically stop recording with a click on the EZVIZ App. It’s that simple to shut it off.

5. Monitor comings and goings with person detection

The EZVIZ C6 is smart enough to track any moving object while alerting you on your phone or tablet with a live image. You can choose to track human movements only, reducing the chance of false alarms caused by roaming pets or even sunlight dancing across a room. It can also hear voices off camera – so you don’t need to make an on-screen appearance to be detected.

The EZVIZ C6 can cover the whole room for you with smooth pan and tilt function. Everything is ultra-clear in 2K+ resolution even in low-light situations, so any night-time visitors – expected or unexpected – will be seen clear as day.

Buy now: EZVIZ C6 Smart AI Camera, £89.99, Amazon

Buy now: EZVIZ C6 Smart AI Camera, £89.99, Very

Learn more about the EZVIZ C6…

So what are you waiting for? Let the EZVIZ C6 bring your family together.