Wondering what to do with yourself at the weekend? We were, too, until we compiled this list of easy DIY tasks and projects to do during the coronavirus shutdown.

We have jobs that will take minutes, an hour, half a day and up to a weekend. But all are easily achievable and most require minimal supplies to get them done.

I’ve already tackled a few of these at home – begging and borrowing items like paint, a rotary sander and even old house bricks (!) from next-door neighbours.

Of course, abiding to all important social distancing laws is all important in these times, so we’ve tried not to stray too far or order things unnecessarily.

But you’ll be surprised how many of these you can tick off just by using the tester pots and tools gathering dust at the back of the shed!

If you've having a go at any (or all!) of these jobs, we'd love to see the results.

1. Upcycle a chest of drawers into a planter

We love this brilliant idea for breathing new life into an unloved piece of furniture by literally filling it with new life! Paint and some plastic lining to hold the soil are the main ingredients for this satisfying job.

2. Hang new curtains

Do you have a pair you’ve been meaning to hang for a while? Or are you thinking of running up some new curtains yourself? This guide might help…

3. Paint the stairs

Stick of the sight of that stained old stair carpet? Tear it up and replace with a gorgeous paint job.

4. Create a garden path or edge a border with old bricks

Put that pile of leftover bricks to good use and make a path that mirrors the shape of your flowerbeds. Lay them long and sideways in a bed of gravel to create a patterned curve.

5. Hang your photos

Why not use this time to audit all the photos on your phone, then print a few out and create a wall of photos?

Play with composition – especially in areas like stairways or hallways, where walls are often bare and uninspired. For a smarter look, stick to photo frames of the same colour, and print all photos in either colour or black and white, rather than mixing and matching.

6. Wallpaper the bathroom

All that white sanitaryware does put a bathroom in danger of feeling cold and clinical. One way to add colour is to paper the walls in an on-trend botanical print. you can use any wallpaper to do this – as long as you treat it correctly.

For a step-by-step guide on how to do it, read: Bathroom wallpaper ideas that will elevate your space to stylish new heights

7. Try this spice rack hack

Spice racks can be so much more than storage for your garam masala! Hang them upside down and they become a rail for hanging baby clothes or jewellery. And the right way up, they can hold anything from plants to books.

8. Tile a splashback

Protect the wall behind a sink or oven with a newly tiled splashback. You can give a kitchen, bathroom or cloakroom a whole new look in just an afternoon!

9. Build a pallet sofa

Turn your garden into another room and give the whole family more space by building a sofa out of old pallets.

10. Paint your front door

Impress your neighbours by painting your door, boosting your home’s curb appeal.

11. Turn a wine rack into a towel holder

Looking for affordable bathroom storage? Take an inexpensive wine rack, fix it to the wall or pop it on a vanity unit and use it to store rolled up towels.

12. Make trendy terrazzo plant pots

Bored teens might like to try this fun make.

Let’s DIY it:

13. Paint your fences

Get that back garden ready for barbecue weather and paint the fences. You don’t need to stick to one colour or stain – why not try a pretty pattern?

Let’s DIY it: How to paint a fence

14. Try some paint effects

Grab those tester pots and let your imagination run wild!

15. Paint your floorboards

Sort out that tatty old wooden floor by painting it white, or go further and add a patterned stencil for extra wow!

16. Make a macrame plant hanger

You’ll find this knotted make super relaxing!

17. Paint your kitchen units

Give your tired kitchen a whole new look by painting the units…

18. Or just change the cabinet handles

You can order these sexy leather pulls online from IKEA. All you’ll need for this is a screwdriver and your replacement handles!

Buy now: Osternas leather handles, £15 for two, IKEA

19. Cover your worktops with vinyl and fake a marble look

You could also revamp a dining or coffee table using B&M’s marble effect film.

20. Build a living plant wall

Go green indoors or out with the ultimate plant wall. Our friends at Dobbies have explained exactly how to get wall of fabulous foliage.

Let’s DIY it: How to make a living plant wall

21. Upcycle a bathroom vanity unit

Give an old table or chest a second chance, and potentially create more storage in the bathroom.

22. Wallpaper your stair risers

If painting them isn’t enough, here’s a fun way to add pattern.

23. Swap your door handles

It’s a simple job that will take less than an hour!

24. Plant a hanging basket or two

There’s an art to it, but do it right and you’ll bring colour to your garden all summer long.

Follow these top tips: How to plant a hanging basket – transform your garden with this pretty outdoor accessory

25. Switch your kitchen tap

Sick of the drips? You can do this yourself in a jiffy!

Let’s DIY it! How to change a tap and give your kitchen a fresh new look

26. Make your own ‘stoneware’ vases with spray paint!

Become a craft potter without the mess of moulding clay.

27. Make a pallet bed

Taken from the brilliant book Pallet Style, this more ambitious make might take the weekend. But if you are looking for a new bed right now and can’t have one delivered, this might provide a temporary solution.

28. Set up an outdoor cinema

Take move nights outdoors for a change of scene.

Let’s DIY it: How to create an outdoor cinema in your back garden

29. Sew some pretty bathroom storage

Our friends at Hobbycraft shared this easy make with us. If you’re looking to tame the clutter of toiletries in your bathroom, why not grab some scraps of fabric and have a go?

30. Build a ‘mum cave’ under the stairs

One of our favourite stories of the year so far comes from a mum that decided to create a little escape in the small cupboard under the stairs.

31. Use kitchen storage to reorganise your workstation

Working from home? Bring a bit of order to your desk by using kitchen storage – such as this trough and spice rack – as a place to stash stationery.

32. Brighten up an outdoor wall

Paint old frames in different bright colours and fill them with succulents for a dramatic transformation. You could do the same with mirrors, too!

Here’s how to do it: How to make a wall garden with succulent plants in picture frames

Good luck with your projects, and don’t forget to tag us on Instagram @idealhomeuk and add the hashtag #letsDIYit.