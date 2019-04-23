Contact us

Welcome to Ideal Home. For 99 years, we’ve been helping a nation to fall in love with their homes – first in print, and more recently on this website. Our hugely experienced editorial team can advise on every aspect of home-making. We can inspire you with our DIY and Decorating ideas, stay house proud with our Care and Cleaning tips or help you pick your perfect appliance or gadget with our Buying Guide Reviews. And, of course, we’ve got planning and design advice for every room of the house.

For information on working with us and contacting the team, please see below.

Editorial enquiries

Please direct all editorial enquiries to ideal_home@ti-media.com, or write to us at Ideal Home, 161 Marsh Wall, London E14 9AP

Editorial Director: Vanessa Richmond

Executive Editor: Heather Young

Homes Content Team Editorial Director: Rhoda Parry

Group Digital Director: Sarah Rafati

Digital Content Director: Holly Boultwood

Acting Digital Content Director: Stephanie Wood

Digital Editor – Homes Group: Amy Cutmore

Shopping Editor: Tamara Kelly

Partner with us

Interested in working with Ideal Home? Download the commercial media pack now or contact our advertising team.

For further information on the Ideal Home brand visit:

http://www.ti-media.com/brands/ideal-home/

For online, advertising and sponsorship enquiries, please contact:

Publisher & Head of Homes Network: Joanne O’Hara

Homes Digital Director: Ellie Naber

Endorsements opportunities: Efi Mandrides

Brand licensing partnerships: David Abbott

Or our Classified Sales Team

Tel: 020 3148 2261

For syndication enquiries, please contact:

Efi Mandrides Syndication Sales Executive

Tel: 020 3148 5485

Email: efi.mandrides@ti-media.com

Editorial Complaints

We work hard to achieve the highest standards of editorial content, and we are committed to complying with the Editors’ Code of Practice as enforced by IPSO.

Video Of The Week

If you have a complaint about our editorial content, you can email us at complaints@ti-media.com. Please provide details of the material you are complaining about and explain your complaint by reference to the Editors’ Code.

We will endeavour to acknowledge your complaint within 5 working days and we aim to correct substantial errors as soon as possible.

SUBSCRIBE TO IDEAL HOME MAGAZINE

Subscribe now and receive your monthly copy of Ideal Home direct to your door.

To contact customer care please email help@magazinesdirect.com

Or telephone 0330 333 4333

Lines are open Monday to Friday – 08:30am to 17:30pm (GMT).