Visit the Victoria & Albert Museum this weekend for its Plywood exhibition, and buy Made.com home accessories in store for the first time

We love a bit of Made.com. With everything from sexy sofas and sturdy beds to striking rugs and chic cushions, it’s quickly become a go-to brand for quality, fashionable and reasonably priced home furnishings.

But now they’re doing something a little bit different – a cute range of plywood accessories, designed in partnership with the Victoria & Albert Museum in London.

The collection is inspired by the V&A’s exhibition, Plywood: Material Of The Modern World (opens Saturday, July 14; free entry). It’s been created to demonstrate just how versatile plywood can be.

Featuring pen pots, photo frames, a clock and memo board manipulated into all sorts of shapes, these pieces definitely live up to the exhibition’s name. And while all the products are practical and useful, they look fantastic and demonstrate Made’s trademark stylish flair.

If you’re wondering where you can find these fabulous pieces, we have some great news, as this is the first time you’ll be able to purchase Made products offline. The new collection is available at Made.com, but also in the Victoria & Albert museum shop.

Talking about this new venture, commercial director Annabel Kilner says: ‘Made.com is pleased to launch this collection in partnership with the world’s largest design museum, the V&A. It’s an exciting time for Made, as we launch this Plywood collection offline for the first time. We look forward to seeing the impact that this has on our growing business.’

Take a look at the full Made.com collection below…

Pen pots with steam-bent frame, £12 each, V&A collection. Available in matte terracotta, mint or teal.

Mirror, £49, V&A collection. Hangs at an angle to make the most of its asymmetric frame.

V&A clock, £20, V&A collection, with cool retro clock face.

Memo board, £49, V&A collection, with colourful magnets, chalkboard and pen holder.

Photo frames, from £12, V&A collection. Available in two sizes.

Steam-bent coat hanger, £35, V&A collection. Great for a hallway!

So which pieces do you think will make their way into your home? It’s close, but the coat hanger is our pick of the collection.