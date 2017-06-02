Bloggers, crafters and lust-worthy lifestyle brands all pick up a trophy in the inaugural Best of Pinterest UK Interior Awards

A crafty DIY fan, the woman who lives in ‘The Pink House’ and a whole host of gorgeous interior brands have been recognised in the inaugural Best of Pinterest UK Interior Awards. Held in the much-pinned Bourne & Hollingsworth building in London, the event honoured the people behind some of the most outstanding imagery that’s served to inspire interior enthusiasts on the site.

A judging panel of renowned interiors specialists – including designers Kelly Hoppen and Matthew Williamson plus the Pinterest UK editorial team – selected the winners across twelve categories looking for ideas that were achievable, inspiring and made users want to try something new in their own home.

Adele Cooper, UK and Ireland Country Manager at Pinterest, said the awards ‘highlight that people on Pinterest in the UK are adventurous with their home decor ideas and confident to experiment with colours, textiles, and even DIY to personalise their living spaces.’

‘Whether you’re looking for a decorative idea for your kid’s bedroom or a full kitchen makeover idea, you’ll find ideas on Pinterest that you weren’t even looking for and often come across something that you didn’t even know was possible.’

Here’s a list of the overall winners from each category. Full regional winners, runners up and all the shortlisted entries are all listed on the award’s Pinterest board.

Best Wow Factor Interior:

WINNER: The Pink House bathroom : Emily of The Pink House / Grazia Magazine

Best Small Space Idea:

WINNER: DIY kids folding desk : Heather of Growing Spaces

Best Use Of Colour:

WINNERS: The London home of florist Nikki Tibbles : Carole King of Dear Designer blog / Nikki Tibbles

Best Home DIY Idea:

WINNER: DIY Watercolour tableware : Fran of Fall for DIY

Best Dream Bedroom:

WINNERS: Murals Wallpaper Watercolour Bedroom : Murals Wallpaper / Hege in France

Best Lounge Look:

WINNER: Mid-century modern flat in the Barbican : House & Garden / Maria Speake of Retrouvius

Best Kitchen Design:

WINNER: Watercolour splashback kitchen : House Beautiful. Image credit: Styling by Sally Denning and Photography by Mark Scott

Best Workspace Idea:

WINNER: Made.com x Livingetc workspace : Made.com / Livingetc

Best Kids Room Idea:

WINNER: Camomile London kids room : Camomile London

Best Interiors Lust-have:

WINNER: Loaf’s Thankster Sofa : Loaf

Huge congratulations to all of the worthy winners.

Now, who’s ready to start pinning for next year’s awards?