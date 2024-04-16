What air fryer does Jamie Oliver use in Jamie's Air Fryer Meals? The exact model he uses and 3 equally good alternatives

Jamie Oliver's new series, Jamie's Air Fryer Meals, aired last night and if like us you were tuned in to see how he put an elevated spin on classic meals, you're probably wondering what air fryer he's using in the show.

Contrary to popular belief, the best air fryers are actually a lot more capable than you think. Although they're well known for quickly cooking up super crispy chips and chicken, there's a handful of surprising things you can cook in an air fryer – including gourmet-style meals.

The first part of the two-part series aired exclusively on Channel 4 yesterday, where Jamie showed how to elevate frozen fish, cook a whole roast chicken curry dinner, and even make baked Alaska – all in one of the best dual zone air fryers currently available on the market.

What air fryer does Jamie Oliver use, you ask? It's the Tefal Easy Fry Dual Zone Air Fryer and Grill.

What air fryer does Jamie Oliver use in Jamie's Air Fryer Meals?

In Jamie's Air Fryer Meals, he prepares and cooks all his meals in the Tefal Easy Fry Dual Zone Air Fryer and Grill – an impressive, multi-functional appliance that earned a glowing 4.5-star rating in our review.

In the show, Jamie uses both the stainless steel and black models, showcasing the air fryer's functionality and power and raising the bar in the cult appliance's capabilities.

Tefal Easy Fry Dual Air Fryer & Grill EY905D40 £129 at Argos £129.99 at Amazon £199.99 at John Lewis The design of this air fryer is unlike anything we've seen before, with drawers of uneven sizes, perfect for solo meals or cooking up a storm. The combined 8.3L capacity feeds up to 8 people, making for quick and easy meals for the whole family.

One of the most notable things about Tefal's Easy Fry Dual Zone air fryer that sets it apart from other models is its asymmetrical design, with two different drawer sizes to work with during the cooking press measuring 5.2L and 3.1L respectively.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Surprisingly, this uneven split between the drawers is actually a lot more handy than you think and even surprised our reviewer when she tried it out for the first time.

The smaller drawer works great for quick solo meals because it uses less energy, resulting in a reduced cost of running an air fryer. Not to mention, it also makes cleaning an air fryer easier because of this basket's smaller real estate. On the other hand, the bigger drawer works a charm for meals with multiple components and even fits a whole chicken, as demonstrated by Jamie in the show.

(Image credit: John Lewis)

'It's super rare for a piece of kitchen kit to revolutionise how people are choosing to cook in the way the air fryer has done,' comments Jamie Oliver. 'At first, I was a bit sceptical, but as soon as I started to test and play around with ideas, settings and new ways to create flavour and texture, I was totally hooked.'

'In my mind, anything that gets people cooking is a win. And the fact that the air-fryer uses less energy, saves time and creates much less washing up – all while turning out delicious, nutritious food – can only be a good thing. It's a great solution for the modern family, where days are often hectic and decent meals are needed, fast,' he adds.

If even cooking pro-Jamie Oliver has been swept by the air fryer hype, best believe it's a must-have in your kitchen (if you haven't already been influenced before, of course).

Shop our favourite air fryers

While we rate the Tefal Easy Fry Dual Zone air fryer as much as Jamie Oliver, we are somewhat air fryer experts here at Ideal Home. So, here are some of our other favourite air fryers that we've tested to suit whatever your needs may be.

We don't know about you, but we'll definitely be seated for the next (and final) episode of Jamie's Air Fryer Meals.

If you don't already have an air fryer, maybe by then you'll be inspired to finally snap one up to have a go at cooking up your own gourmet-style meals within the comfort of your home.