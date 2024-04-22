This George Home garden furniture set sold out within days – but the designer lookalike is finally back in stock
So snap yours up before it's gone again!
Garden furniture is all the rage now as everyone is in the process of sorting out their patios and gardens after the winter months. And this is especially true when it comes to George Home’s metal slat garden bench set which sold out within days of its launch last month. But it's finally back!
After weeks of stalking out this product online to see the ‘out of stock’ sign disappear, we can hardly contain our excitement. And there are a couple of reasons why this is one of the best garden furniture sets we’ve seen as of late. And many would clearly agree given the George Home Metal Slat 3 Piece Bench Set long-standing sellout status.
But the main one is its almost identical look to the hugely popular but sadly rather pricey HAY Palissade outdoor furniture. But while similar configurations from HAY would set you back by anywhere from £1,400 to £2,400, the George Home set sells for mere £249. Needless to say, we’re not surprised people went crazy for it.
George Home’s sellout garden furniture set is back
Danish design brand HAY is best known for its colourful storage crates, which have inspired many a dupe. And now, it’s the company’s Palissade patio collection, available through the likes of Holloways of Ludlow, that is getting its very own dupe thanks to George Home.
Both designs are notable for their curved metal slat construction, both of which are also made of galvanised steel to prevent corrosion. But while the George Home design comes only in one colour, an olive green, and one available set of a dining table and two matching benches, HAY provides a whole world of choices.
Made in five different colour finishes, including the olive green shade similar to George Home’s, only a little bit darker, the HAY Palissade outdoor furniture is sold both as sets and individual pieces to build your own. But you do end paying the price for such luxuries.
But why do people like either of these garden furniture sets? They are a modern and cool take on garden furniture which looks high end, which is something many look for these days. As we know based on the popularity of Habitat’s designer-style garden furniture debuted earlier this year.
So if you, too, like the George Home garden bench set, then better be quick to snap your up before they’re all gone again.
Sara Hesikova has been Ideal Home’s News Writer since July 2023, bringing the Ideal Home’s readership breaking news stories from the world of home and interiors. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors. She feels the two are intrinsically connected - if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.
