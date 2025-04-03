3 easy ways to use smart tech to keep your houseplants happy

It’s widely recognised that having houseplants in our home will benefit our health. From a spider plant in the bathroom to a statement monstera in your living room, introducing lush green plants to our space ticks a number of boxes – reducing stress and anxiety, boosting productivity and improving air quality. But if you’re not naturally green-fingered, you may be feeling daunted and worried about how to take the best care of them.

Don’t let a lack of confidence stop you from introducing houseplants into your home – the act of nurturing a plant and watching it grow is so rewarding. Mariana Popejoy, an interior designer who loves using biophilic design principles (designing homes to create a strong connection with nature) to aid mental health and improve wellbeing in the home, has shared her top tips for using smart tech to help your plants thrive. And when they’re supported by EE’s strong wifi connection, you can rely on these apps and devices to work in tandem, making plant parenting that much easier.

‘Nature has this amazing way of grounding us,’ says Mariana. ‘It actually releases endorphins which is a mood booster. With wifi-connected homes we’ve got tools at our fingertips that can make houseplant care easier than ever.’

1. Understand each plant

There are so many houseplants to choose from that it can feel overwhelming, especially if you’re anxious about how to care for each one. This is where plant identification apps are your answer, giving you all the advice you need, straight from your smartphone or tablet.

Simply scan the plant and you can find out the best spot for it, how much water it needs and the app can even diagnose if it’s sick (and tell you how to fix it). It’ll take all the guesswork out of caring for your plants, acting as your safety net so you can add any type to your home.

2. Get watering spot on

‘One of the biggest problems that people encounter with houseplant care is that they either over- or under-water,’ says Mariana. It’s the biggest challenge you’ll face with your plant family, and if it’s something you’re struggling with, you need a smart soil reader. This is a neat little device that you simply pop into the soil. It’ll measure the moisture levels and tell you instantly whether the soil is too wet or too dry.

Getting a watering schedule in place is another great way to keep on top of this task. ‘Setting reminders on a smart speaker is an absolute game changer,’ Mariana says. ‘If you just have that little verbal prompt it’s just one less thing for you to remember.’ Pick a time you know you’ll usually be in, and you’ll make sure your plants stay happy.

3. Start small

Mariana’s advice for beginners is to try growing herbs first. ‘If you’re just getting started I always recommend edible herbs,’ she says. ‘They’re beautiful, they help you season your cooking and they help to build your confidence with plant care.’

To make this first step easier, Mariana recommends trying a smart indoor herb garden. These clever planters have built-in lights and a water reservoir, making it really straightforward to create a thriving mini garden in any space, even in dark or windowless rooms. Pop one in your kitchen for a ready supply of fresh herbs, and when you’re feeling more confident with your plantcare skills, you can use it to propagate other plants and add more greenery to your home for free.

Follow these easy tricks and you'll be enjoying the benefits of welcoming nature into your home in no time