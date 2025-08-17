If your home's current layout isn't working for your lifestyle, then it may be a good idea to remodel the space by knocking down or altering some internal walls. But this requires careful consideration, as if you get it wrong, you could be creating more problems than you solve.

Removing internal walls is a popular way to make your home better suited to modern life. It can make a home feel brighter and more spacious, which makes it particularly appealing to those who can't afford or don't want to extend.

But is it always a good idea? I asked design and building experts about the pros and cons of knocking down walls to help you make the right decision for your home.

Is it a good idea to knock down internal walls?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Assessing the pros and cons and ultimately whether it's a good idea to move, alter or knock down internal walls will depend on a few different factors, including the type of walls you want to change, how many where they are and the result you are trying to achieve.

'If it opens out a small space and makes it more usable, then it’s probably a good idea,' says property and construction expert Thomas Goodman from MyJobQuote.co.uk. But while it might seem like a good idea, it's important that you consider how your space will function if the wall was removed, as this may throw up some issues that will need to be resolved before you move forward.

Thomas explains: 'For instance, removing a wall between a kitchen and dining room can create a brighter, more sociable space that suits modern living. However, it will mean there’s one less wall for you to use for cupboards and appliances, and it will be hard for you to shut out mess and cooking smells.'

The type of wall you are dealing with will also factor into your decision making, and it's best to get a structural engineer or trusted builder to confirm the kind of wall you want to alter. If you are dealing with a load-bearing wall, then the process of removing or altering it will be more complex and the cost of removing the wall will go up. A partition wall, on the other hand, will be much more straightforward.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Before you commit to knocking down any internal wall, make a note of the pros and cons to help you decide if it's the right choice.

Pros of knocking down walls

Whether you want to remove a single wall, or knock down a few to create an open-plan space, there are a number of benefits:

Creates a modern layout that suits your lifestyle. If small boxy rooms aren't you're thing, then opening them up by removing walls can make a dated home feel much more contemporary.

If small boxy rooms aren't you're thing, then opening them up by removing walls can make a dated home feel much more contemporary. Improves the flow of natural light. Susie Pfeiffer, Interior Designer at Pfeiffer Design: 'Removing an internal wall can be a great way to open up a space, improve natural light and enhance flow especially if you're aiming for open-plan living.'

Susie Pfeiffer, Interior Designer at Pfeiffer Design: 'Removing an internal wall can be a great way to open up a space, improve natural light and enhance flow especially if you're aiming for open-plan living.' Less expensive than extending. If you want bigger rooms and a more spacious feel, but don't want to go to the expense of building an extension, then removing a wall can get you the result you're after without adding to the overall square footage.

If you want bigger rooms and a more spacious feel, but don't want to go to the expense of building an extension, then removing a wall can get you the result you're after without adding to the overall square footage. Great for entertaining. If you love socialising, then knocking down walls to transform a tiny kitchen into a larger, more sociable open-plan kitchen will allow you and your guests to mingle with ease.

If you love socialising, then knocking down walls to transform a tiny kitchen into a larger, more sociable open-plan kitchen will allow you and your guests to mingle with ease. Could increase your home's value. If you are planning on moving house in the near future, removing walls can help to boost the appeal of your home to potential buyers, especially if it transforms a small kitchen into something more spacious.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Cons of knocking down walls

It's easy to get blinded by the benefits of knocking down a wall or two, but there are some drawbacks that need to be considered before you start swinging the sledgehammer.

You might lose some privacy . Depending on how many walls you plan on removing, you could end up sacrificing some privacy, which could feel problematic, especially if you live in a busy family home.

. Depending on how many walls you plan on removing, you could end up sacrificing some privacy, which could feel problematic, especially if you live in a busy family home. Furniture placement options might be limited. If you are planning on removing multiple walls to create an open-plan living space, then you'll need to carefully plan where your furniture will go in the new layout. And fewer walls can make this tricky.

If you are planning on removing multiple walls to create an open-plan living space, then you'll need to carefully plan where your furniture will go in the new layout. And fewer walls can make this tricky. Harder to heat a larger space. 'Removing walls might look great, but it can make it harder to keep your home warm in winter unless you’ve planned your insulation and radiators accordingly,' says Thomas Oldham, Co-Founder of UK Construction Blog.

'Removing walls might look great, but it can make it harder to keep your home warm in winter unless you’ve planned your insulation and radiators accordingly,' says Thomas Oldham, Co-Founder of UK Construction Blog. Noise, acoustics and kitchen smells . If you remove a wall that was previously blocking noise from travelling between the kitchen and living room, you might find the new space distractingly noisy. And you'll need to factor in effective extraction to prevent kitchen smells from reaching where you don't want them to.

. If you remove a wall that was previously blocking noise from travelling between the kitchen and living room, you might find the new space distractingly noisy. And you'll need to factor in effective extraction to prevent kitchen smells from reaching where you don't want them to. Some walls are more expensive to remove than others. It's more expensive (and complex) to knock down a load-bearing wall than to remove a partition wall.

Other options to consider

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether you are trying to create a open-plan layout, improve the flow of your home, or simply make a smaller room a little bit bigger, it's worth considering the other options that could get the results you want, while dodging the potential downsides.

Relocate the wall. If you are set on knocking down a wall, then building a new partition wall elsewhere could help you achieve all the pros and bypass the cons.

If you are set on knocking down a wall, then building a new partition wall elsewhere could help you achieve all the pros and bypass the cons. Create a new doorway. Instead of knocking down a wall entirely, opening up a new doorway with internal bifolds or doors with glass panels can help natural light flow through the space, making it feel lighter and brighter, without sacrificing cosiness or privacy.

Instead of knocking down a wall entirely, opening up a new doorway with internal bifolds or doors with glass panels can help natural light flow through the space, making it feel lighter and brighter, without sacrificing cosiness or privacy. Consider a broken plan layout. By using movable screens, full height shelves, fixed glazing and partial walls you could create a lighter brighter space, without compromising on privacy.

If your wall removal plans are relatively simple, such as removing a wall between a kitchen and separate dining room, then it can be a bit of a no-brainer.

However, if you are trying to solve more complex issues, like a lack of natural light and flow, or want to take on a full remodel, make sure you work with an architect or designer who will be able to help you create the result you are after. They'll often come up with ideas and solutions that you've never even considered.

If you do want an open-plan layout, make sure you avoid these three regrets from someone who has been there and done it.