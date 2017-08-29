We all know that Photovoltaic (PV) solar panels are great for the environment. They lower demand for fossil fuels, limit greenhouse gas emissions and reduce your carbon footprint. If fast tracking your way to a cleaner, greener home is a big priority for you, and your family, installing Solar Panels is a no-brainer.

But are they so great for your bank balance? The recent demise of Feed-in-Tariffs, which once promised top rates for green electricity, have given solar panels a bad rep lately. Happily the tide is turning and falling installation costs, combined with rocketing energy bills, means that solar panels are once again a genuine money-saving option. The key to success revolves around making your initial investment as small as possible, so that it takes less time to recoup your costs, start saving money on your electricity bill and generate your own renewable energy.

What are solar panels and why should I invest in them?

In brief, each solar panel contains many small photovoltaic cells made from a semiconducting material, usually silicone. When the sun shines on the cells, it creates an electrical field that’s used to power your home. The stronger the sun, the more energy is produced, but you can still generate electricity on a cloudy day so they’re perfectly suited to the British climate.

Most people go for a grid-connected system, whereby they can still get electricity from the National Grid to power their homes in the evening. And they can also feed spare electricity back into the grid. Increasingly, homeowners are choosing to install batteries that store energy created in the day to use by night – essentially becoming self-sufficient 24/7. Either way, the benefits are massive savings on your energy bill and a greener home. Win-win.

In fact, the more energy you currently use at home, the more installing solar panels can save you in the long run. By generating your own electricity and not having pay to use as much (or any) from the National Grid, the savings you make could add up to the cost of the panels within a decade.

How does the Solar Together scheme work?

Solar Together is essentially a group-buying scheme, similar to furniture website Made, which gathers together large groups of potential buyers and secures them the lowest priced solar panel installation package possible. Solar Together invites certified installers, which are vetted to ensure they can offer excellent quality and service, to compete to provide the best prices for interested homeowners.

It’s basic economies of scale, the more solar panel installations a company can do in one area, the better the deal they can afford to offer.

It’s free to sign up, and when you do you will get one single personal recommendation of a good supplier – in other words, you won’t be inundated with lots of quotes. The quote you are offered will cover the complete system so you’ll be up-and-running, and saving money, from day one.

There’s no obligation to buy, but if you do decide to go ahead, you can rest assured that you will be getting a great price and high quality products. Solar Together does the work for you, securing the best deal by vetting all the installers. The Solar Together scheme is run by group-buying experts iChoosr, in partnership with local authorities across the UK.

Solar Together also offers free, impartial advice and will take you through the process, step–by-step, to ensure you get the right solar panel set-up for your property. Best of all, you can achieve your own renewable energy supply without risk – no hard-sell, no hidden costs, just a competitive price from a reputable, established company.

Are there any catches?

Ideally, solar panels should be placed on a south-facing roof that’s shade-free. A significantly shaded property may not be suitable. Before installation, your Solar Together recommended supplier will do a full site survey to ensure the panels will fit on your roof and work out how much electricity you can expect to generate. Solar Panels usually come under your Permitted Development rights, but some properties may require planning permission – again your supplier can advise.

Currently the Solar Together scheme is open to four regions, Manchester, London, Suffolk and Norfolk. However, the project is on-going, so if you are interested in future schemes, do get in touch with your local council and let them know.

Once the very best installation price has been locked-down, you will receive a personal recommendation for a complete, high-quality PV solar panel system. You have six weeks to accept the offer and get ready to enjoy great savings on your energy bills and start generating your own clean, green, renewable electricity.