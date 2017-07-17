Be influenced by the bright palettes and vibrant patterns of South America

The South American trend is a fantastic story full of colour, texture and pattern taking inspiration from the heart of the continent

Embrace the South American trend this season. Think psychedelic colours, cactus silhouettes, mixed materials, embroidered textiles, bold geometrics and jungle and carnival themed accessories for a truly authentic scheme.

Introduce colour in all its glory

Look to the colour wheel to fashion a vibrant living room that is bursting with bold colour, flamboyance and frivolity. Choose a palette of primary and secondary colours to create the ultimate contrast. Opt for a large-scale pattern in a painterly diamond graphic to create a strong focal point at the window and confidently clash patterns, safe in the knowledge that the harmonious colours will unite the disparate elements.

Get the look

Buy Now: Seattle Armchair, £399, Made

Buy Now: Similar cushions, from £20, Habitat

Emphasise the kitsch-is-cool look

No need to cross the pond when you can bring the steamy Florida scene to Blighty. Go for bright, candy shades and fun prints – think palm trees and tropical birds. Vibrant, playful flamingos are popping up everywhere this season. Put them in the garden, on your walls or even wear them! Accents of white will allow the exuberant South American hues to sing out.

Get the look

Buy Now: Pink Flamingo, £35, Not on the High Street

Devise a desert-themed scheme

For a fresh take on classic style, try rustic with splashes of lively colour. Conjure up visions of the Sonoran desert with a selection of cacti and succulents. Relive the memories of sunnier climes with carnival-like fabrics. Ruffles scream ‘come touch me’ – use to give a tablecloth a playful edge. This ravishing red design is certainly eye-catching.

Get the look

Buy Now: Anglepoise Original 1227 Brass Pendant in Dusty Blue, £100 , Heal’s

Unleash your wild side

Create an exotic vibe with leaf motifs, natural textures and bold colours. Blend rich greens with sultry blues for a totally tropical mix. A playful addition of a hammock will invite luxe lounging to a bedroom corner. Keep the mood hot with an abundance of tropical bird-print accessories for a true taste of the Amazon rainforest. Complete the look with lashings of lush plants and green foliage.

Get the look

Buy Now: Parrot Cushion, £19.54, Maison du Monde

Make it monochrome

To echo one of the most eye-catching colour combos in the natural world, layer a monochrome scheme with geometric motifs and rainforest scenery. Go for large-scale pattern – it will look great as a feature wall. Lay mismatching rugs over a hardwood or stone floor to soften your scheme. Best in high-traffic areas, sisal works well underfoot. Finally, rattan furniture adds a safari-style edge.

Get the look

Buy Now: Classic Rattan Peacock Chair, £765, Rocket st George

Channel a party vibe

Embrace a vivid jungle theme in your hallway with this hot-house trend. Mix and mismatch colour and pattern for luxe eclecticism. Create a harmonious look by matching the colours on the fabric and wallpaper. Here, the pinks, blues and greens used across the patterns sit as close together on the colour spectrum as possible. As well as the colour, also consider mimicking the scale of the pattern on both fabric and wallpaper. Use colours that scream fiesta fun for an authentic Latin look.

Get the look

Buy Now: Canopy Wallpaper, £83a roll, Christian Lacroix at Wallpaper Direct

Decorate with a jungle palette

MPU 03 Ideal Home newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house tours, project advice and more Your email address: Sign Up

Unleash your wild side with tropical prints and bold colour. Keep the scheme summery with neutral-coloured pieces upholstered in leaf-shaped prints. Re-create a jagged dado effect in paint – taken around the room for extra impact. This look would work well in a conservatory or reception – small, transient spaces are ideal for daring design choices. Finally, give your space a touch of the exotic with a stunning faux animal skin.

Get the look

Buy Now: Durban 3 Seater Wicker Sofa in White, £1049, Maison du Monde

Make it modern

Use a digitally printed vista of a picturesque landscape in an epic scale to add romance and playfulness to a scheme. Pay homage to the acrid climate of the Amazon rainforest with a hazy tropical mural. A dreamy scene full of colour would look heavenly in a dressing room. Balance the tropical theme with crisp, modern furniture in a variety of materials, ranging from wood to stone.

Get the look

Buy Now: Samburu Wallpaper, £53 a roll, Prestigious textiles at Wallpaper Direct

Create a palette inspired by the natural world

Step into the tropics with a bold, leaf-themed scheme. Brighten moody charcoals with bold botanical prints. Set vivid green foliage fabrics and artwork, botanical china and exotic palms and ferns against charcoal walls, dark-wood flooring and walnut mid-century-style furniture for a lush look. Mix and match design-classic chairs and glassware (in carnival colours) for an informal feel.

Get the look

Buy Now: Yellow Retro Dining Chair, £29.99, Amazon

We hope this inspires you to take the plunge and fill your home with tropical summer vibes.