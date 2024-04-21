Simon Cowell's home designed by Kelly Hoppen is a new take on the 'farmhouse' style, blending modern and rustic

Simon Cowell is a name we're all very familiar with, from Saturday night talent shows like Britain's Got Talent and The X Factor. However, what many people might not know is that he's actually got quite the knack for home design – at least with a little help.

Working with interior designer, Kelly Hoppen, Simon has been embracing the rustic farmhouse home decor trend. The pair recently embarked on a new country home project which Kelly has been gleefully sharing glimpses of on TikTok.

Kelly has endearingly dubbed the home's interior style as 'country chic', and we think it's the new spin on the well-loved farmhouse look that we're nothing less than obsessed with.

From the photos alone, it's clear that the country chic aesthetic is a slightly more sophisticated take on traditional country living room ideas, utilising the home's period features like its exposed beams, an earthy colour palette, and even a coveted conversation pit.

Simon Cowell's country chic home

'Hoppen's country chic aesthetic exhibits how fusing farmhouse with opulence can result in a cohesively curated home,' begins interior designer Maya Saltafi.

'Not to be mistaken with the now outdated 'farmhouse' style, country chic interiors take a more modern, sleek approach to rustic interiors,' adds Anne Haimes, design director and founder of Anne Haimes Interiors.

In the simplest way possible, it's almost as if a standard rustic living room idea had a baby with the widely loved quiet luxury and stealth wealth look.

'It's all about creating a balance between old and new,' explains Anne. 'Period properties that have original structural features like wooden beams, exposed brickwork, stone flooring, or even wrought ironwork will have plenty of rustic charm.

'However, it can quickly look old-fashioned if you don't bring in more modern elements with your styling,' she adds.

Of course, while interior style is purely subjective, it's no secret that a lot of people would want to steer clear of the trends that might be quickly dating your home.

Luckily, Maya assures that 'juxtaposing rustic features with decadent detailing has been en vogue for centuries, and its resurfaced popularity is fundamentally down to its closing ease,' she explains.

Period features are beautiful in their own right, but Maya assures that there are 'ample avenues by which you can enhance the charm of the space.'

How, you may ask? Thankfully, it's quite simple to replicate the country chic aesthetic in your own home.

How to replicate the 'country chic' look at home

'To replicate the look at home, opt for a neutral colour scheme of greys and sand beige shades before adding subtle touches of matt lack and chrome to add a chic edge, just like Kelly Hoppen does,' advises Ally Dowsing-Reynolds, interior expert and founder of Dowsing & Reynolds.

Of course, nailing the lighting is also a key part of this all, and Kelly's choice of lighting trends for Simon's space is nothing less than stunning. 'We love how Kelly uses lighting to mix in modern touches in the hallway, adding a chrome pendant light with a steel chain,' says Ally.

Layering lighting is super important in achieving the country chic home, so Sophie Clemson, co-founder and director of The Living House also suggests using 'wall lights, table lamps, and floor lamps to give the room that warm, cosy glow you would expect from a country feel.'

Textures are also going to be a vital element in curating the country chic look, so Maya suggests 'layering varying textiles such as soft throws, cosy woven knits and crocheted upholstery, scattering bundles of handpicked flowers as Hoppen has executed.'

To add even more and tie the scheme together, Ally suggests displaying your wildflowers (they can even be wildflowers you've picked yourself from the garden) in vintage-style vases for added country charm.

'Take note, the trend is not about ignoring your home's period features; it's about creating enough juxtaposition to let those rustic elements shine,' reminds Anne. So, if you're lucky enough to have an exposed brick wall in your home or original wooden beams, furnish to complement them rather than suppress these features.

Needless to say, we're smitten with the final result and absolutely love the magic Kelly Hoppen has created in Simon Cowell's country home.

Now we know how to replicate the look in our homes, it's got us thinking that this spring and summer is the era for country chic to come to full fruition in our living spaces – and we couldn't be more excited.