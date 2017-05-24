Whether you choose bright patterned wallpaper, subtly patterned cushions, or bold contrasting prints, decorating with pattern is a wonderful way to introduce character into a room

If there’s a room in your house that’s looking a little tired and needs a bit of a boost, inject some life and personality into it with a touch of pattern. You can go as bold or as subtle as you like, with dainty floral prints, big geometric shapes, stripes, or polka dots. Pick a theme or be dramatic with clashing patterns and colours. Decorating with pattern can be as simple as buying a new tablecloth or cushion cover, or as daring as wallpapering a room.

Here are some of our favourite ideas for decorating with pattern:

Make a statement with patterned wallpaper

Create a feature wall with statement wallpaper like this tie dyed print. Find lampshades, cushions, and crockery with a similar pattern for ultimate impact.

Mix subtle patterns for sweet dreams

Layer a selection of throws, blankets, and cushions to create a humble yet head-turning bedroom. Use a variety of textures, patterns, and weights for a chic scheme.

Mix and match contrasting patterns

There’s no holding back in this bright and bold bedroom. The bed is adorned with a huge variety of colourful and quirky patterns, and the key colours have been pulled out and injected into the bedframe, wall, rug, and lamp.

Choose a variety of patterns in similar colours

When mixing designs in the same palette, vary the scale of the print to add interest. This blue living room combines small prints on the footstool with medium-sized prints on the cushions, and large-scale prints on the rug and cushions.

Dress up slouchy sofas with patterned cushions and throws

Make lounging an art form with decorative scatter cushions and throws featuring traditional patterns and weaves. Go for a muted colour palette for a country-inspired look.

Add bold accents to a plain backdrop

You don’t have to commit to a big decorating project to introduce splashes of pattern into your home. A pale, plain scheme for floors and walls frees you up to add pattern elsewhere. Pick a colour scheme or go bright and clashing. Perfect for those who get bored easily or who like to keep up to date with all the latest trends.

Get inspired by nature with shades of green

Green brings an energetic and refreshing look to any room. Mix leafy imagery and floral patterns in a variety of scales to bring nature indoors. Go for native plant shapes or tropical palms depending on the vibe you want to create.

Take pattern to floor level

Make a rug the statement piece in your living room, then echo the colours and motifs in accessories such as cushions. Patterned floor tiles create impact in kitchens, bathrooms and hallways.

Go arty with geometric patterns

Geometric patterns add eye-catching vigour to a room. Wallpaper with a geometric print makes a dramatic statement, but even just small doses of these attention-grabbing designs can make a big impact. Try on cushions, rugs, lampshades, and upholstery.

Choose stripes for a classic look

Stripes are a simple way to inject pattern into a room. They make a statement without being overly dramatic, especially when used in soft tones. Choose bed linen in the same colours as the stripes in the wallpaper for a calm bedroom scheme.

