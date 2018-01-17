Wardrobes have made way for a show-stopping roll-top in a bathroom that's perfect for pampering

While the rest of this modern, five-bed detached house in Oxfordshire was stylish and spacious, one room was letting the side down down. ‘The en suite to our bedroom was too small,’ says the owner. ‘However, the dressing room was large, so I decided to swap them around.’

The solution was set to benefit the whole family, not least the owner’s husband. ‘He’s very tall, so he needs a big bath and shower,’ the owner continues. ‘I hired Jon Davies of HHC Architectural Services to project-manage the job. He sub-contracted the work, which was more cost-effective than employing a building company.’

‘I designed the layout myself, putting the bath under the window and the loo where the soil pipe would be. After that, everything just fell into place. Once the room was gutted, the plumbing was quite straightforward as our en suite is on the other side of the wall.’

The work took about a month and the fitting, including the plumbing work, tiling and underfloor heating, came to £6,000. The bath cost a lot, but I made up for it with the rest of the fittings – especially the hexagonal floor tiles from Topps Tiles, which are stunning.’

Get the look

Buy now: Misty Fjord floor tiles, £91.81 per sq m, Topps Tiles

Buy now: Imperial Etoile loo, £568, The Cast Iron Bath Company



‘I love how the bath is a dramatic focal point,’ says the owner. ‘It’s such an impressive piece, made of hammered and polished cast iron. It took five men to get it upstairs, but luckily we didn’t need to reinforce the floor as well.’

Get the look

Enquire here: Tay roll-top bath, £4,650, Drummonds

The washable wall paint will look good for years in this damp environment. ‘Don’t be afraid to use a dark colour,’ says the owner. ‘We put inky grey above the dado – it feels warm and makes the bath look even more striking’

Get the look

Buy now: Perse Grey emulsion, £46.50 for 2.5ltrs, Paint & Paper Library

Buy now: Arezzo wall light, £88, Holloways of Ludlow

‘We had to bring the left-hand wall forward by about a foot to straighten it as it jutted out, but we did leave an indent for the basin and the workmen created inset shelving at the end of the wall facing the door,’ says the owner.

Get the look

Buy now: Imperial Etoile basin and Vergennes basin stand, £1,148, The Cast Iron Bath Company

Buy now: Crosswater Belgravia lever basin mixer, £2o5, Tap Warehouse

Buy now: Imperial Tristan mirror, £368, UK Bathroom Store

The shower area measures 1x2m, which was the biggest the owner could create without having a wet room. The enclosure is tiled in the same tiles that are used below the dado in the rest of the room. ‘We chose the subway-style tiles as they won’t date,’ she adds.

A freestanding towel rail is ideal if you’re short on wall space but have a nook to fill.

Get the look

Buy now: Imperial Pitea towel heater, £1,596, UK Bathroom Store

Buy now: Badaren bath mat, £3.90, Ikea

‘The showerhead had to be a big statement design to look in proportion with the large shower area,’ says the owner. ‘I like the industrial look of the exposed pipe.’

Get the look

Buy now: Similar Crosswater Belgravia Thermostatic Shower Valve with Fixed Head, £640.25 UK Bathroom Store

Buy now: Simple Human tension shower basket, £99.99, John Lewis

‘We couldn’t make the window bigger because of its lintel, but with no curtains or blinds (we’re not overlooked), the room is bright enough, even with the grey walls,’ says the owner.

Get the look

Buy now: Crosswater Belgravia lever wall-mounted bath filler mixer, £327, Iconic Brassware

Buy now: Crackle glaze white gloss vintage wall tiles, £40.89 per sq m, Tons of Tiles

‘I can now gaze out over the open countryside and relax when it’s my turn in the bath!’