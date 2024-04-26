Aldi's sellout £200 outdoor rattan corner sofa is returning to stores in May

Bank holidays are easily some of our favourite days of the year, and the occasion only gets better when we've got a decked-out outdoor space to indulge in the festivities. That's why there's no better time than Aldi's sellout rattan corner sofa to make its return to stores than now.

Yes, you heard us right. Aldi's sought-after rattan corner sofa is coming back to the middle aisle on the 5th of May. At its £199.99 price point, this outdoor set is one of the best garden furniture pieces you can nab for such a steal.

Historically, Aldi's garden furniture has always been a hit among shoppers, selling out pretty quickly every time it comes back to stores. So, if you want to transform your garden on a budget and ensure your outdoor entertainment areas are up to scratch, take our word for it when we say this is a garden furniture deal worth noting in your diary.

(Image credit: Aldi)

Aldi rattan corner sofa

The return of Aldi's garden furniture range is something we're always eagerly anticipating every year, but it's no secret that the rattan corner sofa is by far always the star of the show for us. To us, it's pretty head-to-head with the fan-favourite Aldi hanging egg chair in terms of value and style – and if you're an Aldi fan, you'll know that's a big statement to make.

In a sleek dark grey colourway, Aldi's rattan corner sofa set features a space-saving design that makes it the perfect buy for small gardens, terraces, and patio ideas alike. The set is complete with matching seat and back cushions for a chic and contemporary feel.

(Image credit: Aldi)

Although its design is only a rattan look as opposed to the real thing, we think it is one of the best rattan garden furniture sets available if value is your biggest priority above all because its £199.99 price point is too good to pass out on. Better yet, Aldi will also be selling a dedicated corner sofa cover for £19.99 to help you with the task of storing garden furniture in the unpredictable British weather.

Aldi's rattan corner sofa is hitting stores on the 5th of May and will be available while stocks last. If past years have taught us anything, it's to make sure you get in early if you want to score this deal ahead of the crowd.

Alternatively, if you don't live near an Aldi or just want to browse other options of the best outdoor sofas that are on the market right now, here are some other corner sofas for your consideration.

Shop outdoor corner sofas

This is just the beginning of the return of Aldi's long-anticipated garden furniture, so watch this space because we think even more of the big hitters will be coming back.