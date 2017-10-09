Fall into autumn with a cosy bedroom that dreams are made of
Promotional feature with Tesco
Autumn is well and truly on the way, and with it comes the desire to snuggle up, making the bedroom a key focus of any redecorating plans. If you’re looking to turn yours into a more inviting retreat for a deep sleep or a sneaky snooze, the new premium homeware brand, Fox & Ivy from Tesco has everything you need.
There are three inspiring collections in Tesco’s premium brand, Fox & Ivy ; Jardin, Soho and Classics. Each consists of the key pieces needed to help you create the bedroom scheme of your dreams – whatever your style.
Designed with quality at their core, the new collections are made up of plush accessories, intricately designed fabrics and flashes of on-trend metallics, which combine to create a truly luxurious look. They’re perfect for creating a deluxe and restful sanctuary that you’ll adore waking up to, and that will tempt you to bed early every evening.
Soho
The Soho range is all about warmth and glamour. Bright modern floral patterns cover bed linens in rich jewel colours, and will give any sleeping space a stylish and up-to-date edge. Dark botanicals are this season’s must-have, so choose this collection to get your trend fix.
Buy now: Fox & Ivy Teal Floral Duvet Set, £26, Tesco
Jardin
Classics
To accompany Soho and Jardin, the Classics range focuses on supreme, quality homewares so you can expect nothing but comfort and luxury in this collection. Goose feather duvets, soft plump pillows and 400 thread count bedlinen provide the essentials for creating a high-end haven that will last.
Shopping
Buy now: Fox & Ivy ‘Feels Like Down’ double duvet, from £45, Tesco
Lend your bedroom some hotel chic with the finest satin stripe bedlinen. The smart crisp cotton makes the perfect starting point for additional accents and textures.
Buy now: Satin white stripe double duvet set, £30, Tesco