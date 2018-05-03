Want to know how to keep your mirror gleaming? Here's our how-to guide on cleaning mirrors

Keeping mirrors sparklingly clean seems like a hassle, but it’s not that difficult to keep those surfaces shining. Follow our guide on how to clean mirrors and you’ll be gazing at your mirror, rather than your reflection, for hours…

What you need to clean a mirror

Microfibre cloth

Bucket

Sponge

Rubbing alcohol

Vinegar or lemon juice

Water

1. Assess the grime on your mirror

The varying levels of dirt, build-up and grime on your mirror will result in a few different cleaning methods. For example, calcium deposits can be identified by white, textured spots, while limescale, which can be difficult to remove, can be identified by its milky white deposit.

2. Chose your cleaning materials

Ever since Kim and Aggie started cleaning up people’s houses, we’ve discovered the joy of the store cupboard essential – vinegar – as a cheap and effective cleaning product. But, when it comes to getting gleaming mirrors, the key is a microfibre cloth and warm water. You might also want to keep some washing-up liquid, a sponge and some shaving foam (not gel) on hand.

3. Clean mirrors so they sparkle

If your mirrors aren’t too dirty, they can be sorted in seconds with a little warm water, applied and rubbed dry (in even, circular motions to avoid smears) with a microfibre cloth. If, however, there’s a little more grime involved, dilute some washing-up liquid in a basin of warm water and use a sponge to wipe over the mirrored surface. Then, buff away any remaining marks with a clean microfibre cloth.

How to remove limescale from your mirror – the natural way

Limescale can be especially tricky to remove. If you want a safe and natural alternative to chemical cleaners, we suggest that you use lemon juice, lime juice, or white vinegar. Simply follow the step above, using as much elbow grease as you can muster.

How to keep steamed-up mirrors at bay

Follow this tip, and those steamed-up bathroom mirrors – useless when you emerge from the bath or shower – will be a thing of the past. To keep mirrors steam-free, apply a little shaving foam evenly across the surface. Wipe away and buff with a microfibre cloth, and hey presto! Shimmering mirrored surfaces in seconds!

