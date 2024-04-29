Tesco's new spring home decor range just surprised us with some seriously stylish buys at incredible prices
The supermarket releases a range of budget-friendly homewares for spring/summer 2024 – and we’re shocked how good it looks
When thinking of where to get stylish homeware, Tesco might not be the first to spring to mind. And yet the big supermarket chain knows how to surprise, releasing a number of covetable home accessories as part of its spring/summer 2023 homeware collection.
And many of them are perfectly in line with some of the latest home decor trends or similar to sought-after pieces from other brands. And all of that is done at incredibly low prices we could hardly believe.
So if you’re after a little something to update your home with and bring you joy without hurting your bank account, then these are our top 4 picks from the new Tesco homeware range for the new season.
Tesco's spring/summer 2024 homeware collection
Tesco is killing it right now with its new releases. Not only that the company is giving us chic homewares, Tesco’s Florence modular outdoor sofa is not only under £300 but it also boasts a sophisticated, designer look.
The only downside is that the new products are not currently available on Tesco’s website. But they can be found in physical stores as some people have already spotted them out and about, sharing the highlights like the flower plate on social media, just like Rachel Emma Steeden of @rachelsteedensavvyshop on TikTok has done.
@rachelsteedensavvyshop ♬ оригинальный звук - 🐞❣️❣️❣️🐞
But apart from the current flower plate trend, Tesco also nailed the scalloped look in more ways than one. First with its scalloped tray reminiscent of the viral Habitat scallop tray, available for less than half the price of Habitat’s version.
The other is a softer and modern take on the scallop trend taking on the form of a vase in cream-coloured ceramic with a ruffled-like opening.
But even if you prefer more timeless styles over trend-driven accessories, then something like the oval jute rug for just £25 will be a perfect addition to your home for all year round.
At the same time, we understand that you might not be able to or want to go to large Tesco stores in search of flower plates and vases. So if you like these pieces, we’ve also found some similar ones from other brands which you can buy from the comfort of your own home.
Happy shopping!
Sara Hesikova has been Ideal Home’s News Writer since July 2023, bringing the Ideal Home’s readership breaking news stories from the world of home and interiors. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors. She feels the two are intrinsically connected - if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.
