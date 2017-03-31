10 images

Let the warm earthy tones of Africa and South America be your outdoor interior inspiration…

Promotional Feature

Sunny days are here again (well, almost) so it’s time to think about revamping your garden for those warm days ahead.

This year why not opt for the sun-soaked colours of the South? The rich red, amber and ochre tones of earth, stone and sand have inspired the new Hinterland Outdoors collection from Sainsbury’s, and it’s a look we’re all raving about.

Inspired by African and South American style, this new edit of artisan-style picnicware mixes tribal vibes with copper overtones. Aztec cushions and intricately-printed plates will have you setting up a little corner of paradise in your very own garden.

So either sit back and relax, or turn your garden into an outdoor dining room to entertain friends.

For al fresco dining, the Hinterland Outdoors range has all you need to make your table look sensational – from colourful sharing platters and beautiful bowls to lovely lanterns and stylish candle holders. Even the smaller details, such as salad servers and dipping bowls, are a delight.

Whether you pick a single item or go all out with tribal style, this vibrant new collection from Sainsbury’s will give your outdoor space a fresh twist this season, adding colour, pattern and style. Our favourite? The lustrous, sumptuously curvy, copper planter. Fill it with greenery, place it on a side table – and you’ll have an instantly lush look.

Roll on those hot summer days and balmy nights. We can’t wait!

The new Hinterland Outdoors collection is available at selected Sainsbury’s stores now. To find your nearest store, visit sainsburyshome.co.uk