Estate agents reveal the best ways to add value to your kitchen NOW!
These revamps will have buyers scrambling to put in an offer
Video Of The Week
As rooms go, the kitchen is one – if not the – most key when it comes to selling houses. So if your property has been sat on the market for a while, it’s the first space you need to look at refreshing if you want to nail a sale.
Are you guilty of any? 10 things that will put off buyers when you’re selling a house
But where to start? Housing agents, Sellhousefast.uk, wanted to know, too, and asked 34 different estate agents, property professionals and designers from across the UK about what improvements would most likely appeal to buyers.
Here’s what they said…
5. Replace wall and floor tiles
Just under half (49 per cent) of those surveyed believe this will make a difference. ‘With regards to the walls, either go for a soft colour or a vibrant set of tiles to give the room a mellow and welcoming feel,’ suggests Barry, a freelance designer from Liverpool.
If you can’t afford to buy tiles, regretting will go a long way to making existing floors and walls look as good as new.
4. Install sturdy fixtures – sink, tap, handles
Suggested by 54 per cent of those surveyed, switching an old, limescale-caked tap for a new design could make all the difference. Black is an on-trend finish for brassware right now. Swapping your cabinet handles is another quick win. Installing a new sink will require a bit more effort, but could be worth it in the long run.
Try it now: How to change a tap and give your kitchen a fresh new look
3. Fit new worktops
‘Durable and stylish worktops’ were deemed a selling point by 60 per cent of the experts. ‘If worktops are extensively damaged, then go for a worksurface which is made from a durable material such as quartz, granite or Corian,’ suggest Barry.
2. Install built-in, energy-efficient appliances
66 per cent of those asked thought it would make a difference. Switching freestanding appliances for built in won’t always make financial sense. However, swapping an old solid-plate electric hob for a new induction one might, and won’t cause much upheaval, provided you choose one the same size.
1. Make sure there’s lots of storage
More tips for sellers: What smells will sell your house?
‘Spacious and modern storage units’ came top of the list, voted for by 72 per cent of those surveyed. If your kitchen is lacking in this department, an easy way to combat the problem would be to add a freestanding dresser. Or you could add extra display shelves, a ceiling rack, or install cupboards above existing wall cabinets.
‘This research certainly demonstrates there are various aspects which homeowners need to get right when renovating their kitchen,’ says Robby Du Toit, managing director of Sellhousefast.uk. ‘Some are obvious, whilst many others are a revelation. The great takeaway from the consulted experts is that lavish and over-the-top additions are not needed to enhance the condition and aesthetics of a kitchen.’
What changes will you be making to secure your sale?