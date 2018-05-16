Estate agents reveal the best ways to add value to your kitchen NOW!

Just under half (49 per cent) of those surveyed believe this will make a difference. ‘With regards to the walls, either go for a soft colour or a vibrant set of tiles to give the room a mellow and welcoming feel,’ suggests Barry, a freelance designer from Liverpool.

If you can’t afford to buy tiles, regretting will go a long way to making existing floors and walls look as good as new.

4. Install sturdy fixtures – sink, tap, handles

Suggested by 54 per cent of those surveyed, switching an old, limescale-caked tap for a new design could make all the difference. Black is an on-trend finish for brassware right now. Swapping your cabinet handles is another quick win. Installing a new sink will require a bit more effort, but could be worth it in the long run.

3. Fit new worktops

‘Durable and stylish worktops’ were deemed a selling point by 60 per cent of the experts. ‘If worktops are extensively damaged, then go for a worksurface which is made from a durable material such as quartz, granite or Corian,’ suggest Barry.

2. Install built-in, energy-efficient appliances

66 per cent of those asked thought it would make a difference. Switching freestanding appliances for built in won’t always make financial sense. However, swapping an old solid-plate electric hob for a new induction one might, and won’t cause much upheaval, provided you choose one the same size.

1. Make sure there’s lots of storage

‘Spacious and modern storage units’ came top of the list, voted for by 72 per cent of those surveyed. If your kitchen is lacking in this department, an easy way to combat the problem would be to add a freestanding dresser. Or you could add extra display shelves, a ceiling rack, or install cupboards above existing wall cabinets.