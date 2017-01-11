Step inside these spectacular ski lodges around the world

It’s that time of year again! As the snow falls in the Alps, we show you the best of Airbnb’s ski properties

With the ski season now in full swing, Airbnb has a selection of premium properties for the snow-seekers among you. With so many to choose from, here are five of our favourites…

1. BlackRock Ski Lodge, Chamonix, France

Nestled among the trees in Chamonix, this picturesque chalet is split over 6 levels. Up to 18 guests will be able to wander from Sauna to Jacuzzi to bar to fire-lit snug when not skiing their way down a mountain. With breathtaking panoramic views across the Chamonix valley and a private garden, this chalet caters for all the seasons.

2.Wohnung, Zermatt, Switzerland

With unprecedented views of the Matterhorn, this apartment is as striking as the views it flaunts. The spacious, open-planned interior is kept warm by wood burning fires and plush soft furnishings. And if the weather lets you down, there’s always the Sauna and plunge pool…

3. Berghaus Anna Lisa-Talgrun, Mittelberg, Austria

Is there a better way to wake up than lying in bed with views of snow-capped mountains stretched out before you? This scene will follow you around the entirety of this opened-planned chalet. Sleeping 10, the chalet’s smart interior combines contemporary design with tasteful furnishings, full of character, with all the mod-cons you could possibly need.

4. Sauna Quiet, Rhône-Alpes, France

This authentic, but beautifully renovated chalet is part of a picturesque hamlet in the historical region of southeast France. Skiing fanatics are spoilt for choice, with the Italian and Swiss Alps within reachable distance. And for those more concerned with food, you’ll be walking distance from an organic farm, famous for its Reblochon cheese.

5. Demi-Quartier, Rhône-Alpes, France

Located in a charming hamlet close to the centre of Megève, this renovated alpine farmhouse is bursting with character. Large, rustic-chic rooms flaunt unrivalled views of Mont Blanc and Megève. Exposed beams and original architectural details juxtapose sleek, modern details.