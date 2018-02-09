No job is too big or too small for this extensive Aldi tools range, available this weekend

Nail that next home improvement project with ease with a little help from Aldi’s latest Specialbuys range. The ‘Drill N Fix It!’ range features a wide range of great value, top-quality tools and accessories to help tackle all manner of home maintenance tasks.

This home improvement range is available to pre-order online this Sunday 11th February, and in-stores from 18th February. We all know the drill by now with Specialbuys, you have to be quick off the mark because once they’re gone, they’re gone!

Take the strain out of stretching up to change light bulbs with a handy step ladder. The 4 Step Household Ladder, £19.99, makes simple tasks a breeze.

For those that require a ladder for work you can avoid the bulky alternatives with a Telescopic Ladder – designed for strength, rigidity and easy transportation. Aldi’s clever telescopic design extends to 3.25m –it’s worth noting this is an online exclusive.

Buy now: Aluminium Telescopic Ladder, £74.99, Aldi

For those new to home improvements, you might want to pick some basic household essentials such as Ratchet & Socket Sets from £9.99, Spanner Sets from £5.99, Double Assortment Box at £16.99 and a 12 Piece Spring Clamp Set £4.99.

A drill bit size for every eventuality! This set is an invaluable addition for any home tool kit. Aldi’s Drill & Bit set is only £4.99.

Build an impressive DIY tool kit with the addition of the 20V LI-ION Cordless Hammer Drill, £49.99, which includes two 1.5Ah capacity batteries for long-lasting use. Use with Aldi’s Drill and Bit Set (£4.99) for drilling into a range of different surfaces including masonry, wood and metal.

By no means a sexy household product BUT it is a really useful one. Run up to four electrical items from one plug with the help of this extension lead – lamps, laptops, TV’s & fairy lights immediately spring to mind. This 10m Cable Reel won’t over-stretch your budget at just £8.99

One for the more professional DIY’ers out there, this Hole Saw 6 Piece Set, is just £9.99.

Video Of The Week

Whether you’re a professional tradesman or simply looking to carry out some simply DIY at home, this range is not to be missed.