What colours make a bedroom feel cosier? 9 shades that will give your space a cocooning feel

Our bedrooms are our private sanctuaries that we can retreat to after a long day. We want them to feel safe, cosy and inviting and you can easily achieve that feeling if you pick a colour that will make your room feel cosier.

Regardless of the time of year, it’s nice to curl up in bed, whether that be with a good book or simply to relax. While we have plenty of cosy bedroom ideas, one of the quickest and easiest ways to immediately make your bedroom feel more comfortable and intimate is with paint and colour.

However, if you’re umming and ahhing about different bedroom colour schemes , we get it. There are just so many colours and bedroom paint ideas to choose from, that it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. We’ve got you covered and have broken it down into the best colours and shades that should make your bedroom feel so much more cosier and pleasant to spend time in.

What colours make a bedroom feel cosier?

From colour drenching the entire room, to injecting colour with accessories and bedding, there are plenty of ways to transform the space into a cosier one.

1. Earthy tones

(Image credit: Fired Earth)

‘Earthier tones – we’re talking warm browns, terracotta, taupes and olive greens – are incredibly versatile and can really add depth and richness to create a cosier space,’ admits The Paint Shed's Paint Expert and Managing Director, Michael Rolland. ‘As these shades resemble nature, people often feel calmed by these soft, inviting hues that encourage a relaxed environment where we can de-stress.’

‘Sticking to the earthy neutral tones and then paring up sage green with deep browns, terracotta and other deeper shades of green is a really complementary scheme,’ Ellie Kennedy, Interior Expert at 247 Blinds , agrees.

When decorating with terracotta in a bedroom be careful not to opt for too reddish a hue as this could go against any calming bedroom ideas you're trying to create.

2. Soft, warm neutrals

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

Even though white bedroom ideas are a popular choice, especially in new build homes, it can look quite stark and clinical, which isn’t the kind of vibe you’ll be looking to create in your bedroom. Instead, you should opt for soft, warm neutral bedroom ideas.

‘I’d always recommend DIYers choose a shade with a warm undertone,’ Michael affirms. ‘Swap out your whites for oats, creams and beiges.’ While Tash Bradley, Lick's Director of Interior Design and Colour Psychologist, agrees. ‘Beige is also a colour that represents nature, the colour of wood and earth and can provide a cosy, warm and assured space when used in the bedroom. Allowing you to comfortably fall asleep in a space that feels safe and supportive.’

3. Deep blues and greens

(Image credit: Future PLC/Simon Whitmore)

While blue is typically considered to be one of the most calming colours, to really amp up the cosiness, you’ll want to choose a deeper shade of blue or, its sister colour, green. ‘Dramatic deep blues and greens such as ‘Obsidian Green’ or ‘Dock Blue’ by Little Greene ,’ work perfectly says Ruth Mottershead, Creative Director at the family-run business. These deeper hues add ‘harmony, depth and restfulness,’ in abundance.

‘Painting your ceilings is a wonderful way to finish off the look of a room,’ by colour drenching it, Ruth adds. And this will only make the space feel even more hospitable.

If you’ve not heard of the colour drenching paint trend before, ‘this includes wrapping your room in the same colour, so painting the ceiling, walls and skirting boards the same shade,’ explains Tracey Lester, one of Time4Sleep's Design Directors. ‘This immediately makes the room feel more cosy and calming, ready to unwind and prepare for a good sleep at the end of the day.’

4. Teals

(Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

Or why not combine blue and green with a teal shade. Tash suggests a warm mid teal with blue and green undertones, such as Lick’s Teal 01 paint. This specific colour ‘has an earthy energising quality that will make your space feel grounded and help you feel connected to nature, whilst still creating a deep and cocooning effect.’

5. Peachy hues

(Image credit: Future PLC)

‘Peachy tones can create a warm and inviting atmosphere in a bedroom, making it feel cosy,’ according to Tapi Carpets & Floors ’ Interior Trends Expert, Johanna Constantinou. ‘The soft, warm hues of peach can evoke feelings of comfort and relaxation, making it a perfect colour for a bedroom.’ And given that Pantone named Peach Fuzz as their Colour of the Year for 2024 , there are lots of different options at a variety of price points.

‘Pairing peach with soft neutrals such as beige, grey, and taupe or complementary warm colours such as orange, terracotta, and brown can enhance the snuggle factor even further,’ Johanna continues.

6. Shades of red

Now, you might not immediately think of red for a bedroom, as it can have an energising quality to it which doesn’t exactly conjure up feelings of switching off and relaxing, a softer or warmer red can work really well to create a cosy bedroom sanctuary.

‘At the darker end, a reddish-brown shade like Etruscan Red can look elegant and dramatic and deliver a super cosy warm aesthetic,’ outlines Farrow & Ball's Brand Ambassador, Patrick O'Donnell. ‘Also, earthier pigmented reds like Red Earth will create a softer, gentle warmth.’

7. Warm yellows

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

Dr Lindsay Browning, Psychologist, Neuroscientist and Sleep Expert at And So To Bed , recommends injecting some warmth into your bedroom by embracing warm yellow bedroom ideas. ‘The use of warm yellow tones can evoke feelings of happiness – from the sun – which naturally bring a boost of positivity into any room,’ she explains.

A colour like this is especially effective at lifting spirits when the Great British weather isn’t as sunny as we would like it to be outside, such as the naturally darker months of January and February. For example, ‘if your bedroom is naturally dark, using mustard yellow will create a welcoming and inviting atmosphere and is a wonderful way to inject an uplifting spirit into your home,’ concurs Jane Rockett, Co-Founder of Rockett St George .

8. Dark brown

(Image credit: Arteriors)

‘Don't assume that using dark grey or chocolate brown is a no-go for bedroom walls,’ declares Melissa Denham, Interior Design Expert at Hammonds Furniture . ‘When done well, this can achieve a relaxed, natural look you'll love.’

We personally love the look of a cosy chocolate brown bedroom idea. And Lisa Samuels, Design Director at Time4Sleep concurs. ‘Dark, enveloping colours generally create the feeling of calm and warmth,’ she affirms. So, if you’ve been thinking about taking the plunge and painting your bedroom a darker hue, now is the perfect time to give it a cosy makeover.

9. Muted grey

(Image credit: Future PLC)

‘Whilst dark grey doesn’t instantly conjure up thoughts of comfort and cosiness, when you offset a shade, such as COAT's Secret Mission, with a contrasting white surround and some earthy soft accessories, it can in fact create a cosy space that is both modern yet soothing,’ admits the brand’s CEO and Co-Founder, Rob Abrahams.

‘Adding subtle touches of yellow and terracotta in the bedroom will also help to add depth and softness to the overall look,’ he continues.

FAQs

How can I make my bedroom look warmer?

If you’re also looking to make your bedroom look warmer, which is particularly handy in the cold, winter months, the experts have a few more tips. ‘To warm up your bedroom, choose colours that have a warm red or yellow undertone,’ Tash advises. ‘These undertones will inject warmth into a space – especially in North-facing rooms which get cool light.’

According to Helen Shaw, Director of Marketing (International) at Benjamin Moore , you’ll want to ‘avoid hues with grey-blue undertones as these can feel cold, whereas yellow or red undertones help to warm a room.’

And don’t forget the power of the correct bedroom lighting ideas, something as simple as lighting some candles or layering soft light sources can evoke warmth and cosiness in an instant.

What other ways can I make my bedroom look cosier?

Paint isn’t the only way to make your bedroom look cosier. There are a number of bedroom design choices that can give you that same snug atmosphere.

‘Adding textured and natural materials like wood, linen, rattan and wool, can help to add a cosy element to the room,’ suggests Chelsea Clark, Head of Marketing at Lucie Annabel . ‘For extra cosiness, a fully, soft rug and throw can help warm a room, even on the coldest days.’

Lisa also recommends ‘installing blackout lined curtains with a textured fabric, such as soft velvet, can also help add a sense of warmth and calm in a room. Just ensure they tonally blend with the colour of the walls to avoid a contrast that feels harsh.’