Don’t try this at home! Five projects you shouldn’t try to DIY – unless you’re a professional

It’s always tempting to try and save money by fixing things around your home with a little DIY. But there are some things that should simply be left for the professionals.

Whether it’s to save money or the genuine thrill of being able to fix a problem, or update a look in your house, sometimes there are jobs you should leave to the professionals – primarily for health and safety reasons, as well the quality of finish.

Most DIY enthusiasts are precisely that: enthusiasts, and sometimes this isn’t a valid enough reason to carry out some projects in the home. Regardless of experience or the best of intentions, there are times when you need to hire a pro.

MyJobQuote has highlighted five projects you should never try ‘DIY’ (unless you’re a pro!), from plumbing to electrics.

Five projects you shouldn’t try to DIY

1. Plumbing

Looking to extend your existing water supply to the garden or work shed? Think again as unless you know how to re-route the flow and work with piping, altering your home plumbing can be catastrophic. A professional can complete both efficiently and effectively and could cost a lot less than you thought.

2. Roof repairs

Working at height is already a dangerous feat, but replacing the guttering or tiles should be left to a professional as there are so many factors that jeopardise your safety; the weather, children pets… Research recently undertaken by MyJobQuote suggests that of the 64% of participants who had taken on a DIY task in the last 12 months, one in six (17%) were found to have caused injury to themselves in the process!

3. Loft conversions

While certain jobs in the loft can be completed as a DIY project (you still have to comply with building regs though), it’s vital that you have a professional inspect your property first as the threat of asbestos in some properties is highly hazardous.

With loft spaces, there’s the risk of putting a foot in the wrong place and going through the ceiling, or accidentally damaging a pipe or two! That’s not to mention the potential for causing structural issues which could lead to issues selling the home or cause a big financial burden down the line.

4. Electrics

Even changing a light bulb can have minor risks (yes, really!) but working with electricity can be fatal if inexperienced. Installing a new outlet or running power into the garage should always be left to a professional, meaning your safety comes first. It is worth noting that if the work has not been completed by a registered professional, you can’t get certification which means you could have trouble selling your home.

5. Structural work

If you want to open the space in your home, never knock down walls or tamper with the structure without seeking expert assistance first. There are so many factors to consider, like hiring a structural engineer, and having the right tools and equipment. Even if you plan on knocking a hole in the wall, hire a professional first – it’s not worth the risk of sacrificing the integrity of your home.