Is this the most crackers house listing yet? First a panda and now a parrot get ahead on the property ladder

A house for sale on Rightmove features a giant parrot posing in every room of the house. It's a jungle out there!

If you’ve been house hunting in the Bolton area recently you might have come across a rather unusual listing on Rightmove. As crackers as it sounds, the three bedroom semi detached house for sale in Horwich, Lancashire features a person in a parrot costume going through the motions of daily life for the camera.

And what do parrots like to do when they are home alone? Well, naturally, they enjoy relaxing on the sofa, making drinks at their own bar and lighting up a BBQ on the large roof terrace.

When not soaking in the round bath, the parrot clearly likes to dress up for dinner or you’ll find it cooking in the kitchen, complete with an apron to keep his scarlet plumage clean.

The stunt is the brainchild of Steve Laycock at Platinum Properties who hatched a plan to brighten up the monochrome interior photos after talking to the fun-loving house owner.

He told Ideal Home: “We had a bit of banter back and forth and had toyed with the idea of featuring the Easter bunny, but when I got to the shop I realised that the costume was completely white. As you’ve seen the house is decorated in black, white and grey so we thought something with a bit of colour was needed.”

While the real identity of the person in the parrot suit remains a strictly guarded industry secret, we like to think maybe they share a place with the panda who sold this house last year, thought that’s a pretty wild theory.

Listed for sale at offers over £225,000, the spacious property is fitted out with a sleek black modern kitchen, three large reception rooms and an outdoor entertaining terrace with stunning views over the countryside. Sadly, the parrot will have to find a new birdhouse as the property is currently under offer.