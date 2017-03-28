Want to live in a doll’s house? This one is on the market for £250,000

This cute Cornish property has recently hit the market and it's got us dreaming about a life beside the seaside...

If you’ve read some of our other articles about small properties, you’ll know that we’re huge fans of tiny houses here at Ideal Home. And we’ve found another really gorgeous one that we just have to share with you.

Sandwiched in between two larger cottages in the village of Porthleven in Cornwall, the latest petite property to come on the market is known as The Doll’s House. But you’ll be glad to hear that, despite its name, it’s definitely big enough for humans, as well as toys.

Well known in the village for its unique dimensions, The Doll’s House is just 31.5 sq m in size. It’s currently being used as a holiday cottage and its small shape is a big draw for tourists, who also appreciate the great seaside location and the cute and quaint appearance of the building.

From the living room upstairs, views stretch on and on for miles, taking in the whole of the village and its clock tower, the beach, cliffs and surrounding fields. It’s the kind of vista that makes us city dwellers want to decamp to the countryside!

Estate agents Mathers describe the house as ‘cosy’. And we all know that in the property dictionary ‘cosy’ = ‘small’. But in this case, small is part of the cottage’s charm. After all, who can’t imagine snuggling up with a cup of hot chocolate while enjoying a great view after a bracing coastal walk? Exactly!

And with the summer approaching, the future owner will be able to enjoy picnics as the sun goes down, sunbathe on the beach and perhaps even try a spot of surfing. Which would be more than enough to make up for the lack of a few extra square feet. In fact, we’re more than a bit jealous!

The Doll’s House has been listed as offers over £250,000.