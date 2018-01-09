When eBay notified us of its best-selling items of last week, we tried to guess what they might be – but who could have predicted this?!

The week after Christmas, all most of us want to do is save money, right? Erm, well not exactly. It would appear there are a huge number of us still spending like P.Diddy, on luxury items the self proclaimed bad boy himself would be proud of.

Not only are these popular selling items not cheap, they are also somewhat random and unseasonal for this time of year. Care to hazard a guess at what was eBay’s best-selling item of the week?

Statistics taken from the 24th to 30th December showed that, in the UK only, eBay was selling six swimming pools every half an hour. We kid you not! That’s a whopping 2,016 in one week alone. Who’d have thought we’d be so looking forward to the sunshine months of summer, we’d start preparing ourselves now?

Looking ahead for a promising year? Read 6 ways to detox your home for the New Year

You might not have thought it but the stats don’t lie. Clearly us Brits are be more prepared than ever – that or we’re over January before it’s really even begun. Other surprising unseasonal trending products were sun loungers (100 searches per day); hammocks (178 searches per day), gazebos (948 searches per day)and tents (14 searches every hour!).

Related: The Amazon product everyone is snapping up for their holiday

Rather less surprisingly, there was a big jump in sales of swimming costumes, which we put down to so many of us jetting off for winter sun. The shopping stats revealed that eBay sold a swimsuit every minute during that week! With celebrities being snapped in their cossies, it would appear the one-piece is set to make a huge comeback in 2018.

If you’re looking to inject some new season vibrancy into your home, don’t miss Home decor trends 2018 – we predict the key looks for interiors

Video Of The Week

While it’s nice to plan ahead, it’s also important to live in the moment. Embrace any of the home decor trends for 2018 and you’ll create a happy home, which will see you through the remaining months of winter.