Four ways to bring summer into your home this weekend

Boom! That big shiny ball of fire in the sky is finally making a full-on appearance, and it has us all reaching for the sunnies and sandals. Which got us thinking – if we’re sorting out our summer wardrobes this weekend, shouldn’t we also add a bit of sunshine to our homes with some new-season accessories?

If the same thing has occurred to you, you’re in luck. We’ve picked out some key pieces from our Ideal Home at Very collection, all guaranteed to bring the holiday vibe inside. All you need to decide is, which style destination appeals the most?

1. For Santorini chic

With its pure palette of blue and white, this dinnerware set reminds us so much of a Greek island – but no smashing the plates please!

Buy now: Ideal Home Blue Artisan 12-Piece Dinner Set, £39.99, Very

2. For San Francisco sunshine

Brighten up a bedroom in an instant with this colourful bedlinen, inspired by Boho Californian chic. The modern Ikat pattern adds an exotic edge, making this the perfect summer cover – and while you’re at it, make sure you switch to a lower tog duvet for a better night’s sleep.

Buy now: Naomi Cotton Rich Duvet Cover Set, from £35, Very

3. For Cornish charm

Something about this table lamp – with its washed wood stand and linen shade – reminds us of a sailing boat. It’s the perfect finishing touch to a coastal themed bedroom or living room.

Buy now: Ideal Home Loki Wooden Tripod Table Lamp, £49.99, Very

4. For Arabian summer nights

