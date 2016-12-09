John Lewis’ must-have Christmas tree arrives through the post

What could be better than a stress-free, space-saving Christmas tree?

Christmas isn’t Christmas without a tree. But with so much to do before the big day, it’s always nice when some of the pressure gets taken off.

This year, John Lewis’ must-have Christmas tree can be posted to your front door, complete with lights and decorations. Decking the halls will never be easier!

The ‘Post Me a Christmas Tree’ will arrive through your letter box with all the decorations you need to create a festive centerpiece, without the hassle of making the annual trip to get one. In the parcel will be a real, 35cm tree, battery powered lights and a selection of baubles. Of course, you can always add to it with some of your favorite decorations from your own collection.

With the average of UK houses being the smallest in Europe, these space-saving and hassle free Christmas trees are sure to be flying off the shelves.

Recent research has shown that British adults only enjoy an average of 36 minutes of down-time a day. And while we all love the annual tradition of decorating the tree, this handy number only takes up to 10 minutes to decorate, creating more time for you to spend with your family.

Dan Cooper, Christmas buyer at John Lewis, says: ‘Post Me a Christmas Tree is the perfect solution for those who want to get into the festive spirit, but don’t have enough time or space. Every year we see customers looking for something slightly different, and this year we’ve seen demand for trees that take the effort out of preparing your home for the festive period.

‘As well as the Post Me a Christmas Tree, pre-lit trees and our ‘Treetorial’ tree dressing masterclasses have certainly resonated with many of our customers.’

