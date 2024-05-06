'I opted for a glam bathroom I’d use every day, instead of a boxy third bedroom I didn’t need'

Subtle gold fittings and a sweep of terrazzo tiling lift this narrow bathroom beyond the ordinary

green bathroom with terrazzo tiles and green basin, mirrored cabinet and globe wall lights with a Roberts radio
(Image credit: Alexander James)
Jump to category:
By Jane Crittenden
published
Contributions from
Ginevra Benedetti

When planning bathroom renovations, they often involve a rethink of an existing floorplan - the space is redesigned by moving the furniture into a different configuration, creating more space or a more convenient layout. In the case of this narrow bathroom in New Malden, Surrey, tweaking the layout was never really an option.

The owner loved her small, detached three-bedroom Edwardian house right away - it felt like the perfect first home for her. Upstairs, the main bedroom stretched across the front of the property, while the other two bedrooms were at the rear of the upper floor. The only obvious downside was the tiny bathroom that had been squeezed onto the landing.

'The bathroom was never a selling point,' she recalls. 'I wanted a luxurious look with modern, clean lines and a separate bath and shower but the only way to do this was by turning the box bedroom into the bathroom.'

narrow pink and green bathroom with a large contemporary bath, matching WC and green basin, as well as a walk-in shower and large window

(Image credit: Alexander James for BC Designs)

She enlisted the help of Simply Bathrooms (Surrey) to design her dream bathroom. Even after relocating the bathroom to the box bedroom, the space was still quite a narrow one. 

So when it came to this small bathroom layout, the design team managed by placing all the fixtures down one side of the space, with an open wet room shower on the other side. This, teamed with the fact that the room ended in a large window, ensured it felt quite spacious, despite its limited size.

'Simply Bathrooms managed the building work, too,' she explains, 'useful, as relocating the bathroom came under Building Regulations.'

narrow pink and green bathroom with a large contemporary bath, and matching WC, as well as a walk-in shower, black wall-hung radiator and large window

(Image credit: Alexander James for BC Designs)

When researching bathroom tile ideas, the owner wanted something unexpected and colourful. 'I was drawn to geometric shapes and terrazzo tiles,' she says, 'they’re the hero features that draw the room together.'

'I love the space and now (where the old bathroom originally was) I have a desk nook on my landing, too. Eventually, stairs to the new loft will go here where I’ll reinstate the third bedroom again – the project is a success all-round.'

The modern, roomy bath

bathroom with large contemporary bath, terrazzo tiles and rose gold brassware, with a shelf featuring framed pictures and a trailing houseplant

(Image credit: Alexander James for BC Designs)

The large, contemporary bath is the Esseta bath by BC Designs. ‘I liked the idea of a modern freestanding bath,' explains the owner, 'but it had to be comfortable. I sat in a slipper bath in a showroom and it didn’t feel right, while this design was perfect.’

The bath is complimented by a round wall mixer in a champagne colourway by Meir.

bathroom with large contemporary bath, terrazzo tiles and rose gold brassware, with a shelf featuring framed pictures and a trailing houseplant

(Image credit: Alexander James for BC Designs)

On the wall behind the bath, a recessed shelf space is an excellent bathroom storage idea for toiletries, while the shelf above is decorated with framed artwork and a trailing houseplant that gets plenty of moisture and natural light. 

'This handy alcove shelf looks gorgeous,' says the owner. 'I picked a terrazzo-effect tile in browns and greys – the small fragments give the finish a delicate look.’

The sleek, walk-in shower

bathroom with shower with rose gold brasswarea glass shelf for shampoo bottles and pink tiles

(Image credit: Alexander James for BC Designs)

The walk-in shower is tiled in Domus Poise tiles. The pink grout highlights the tiles’ lozenge shape and draws out the pink in their taupe hue. 

The owner chose this design because ‘geometric bathroom tile ideas in a contemporary format really appeal to me.’

bathroom with shower with rose gold brassware, a glass shelf for shampoo bottles and pink tiles and a black towel radiator beside

(Image credit: Alexander James for BC Designs)

More floor space in the small room has been reclaimed by the addition of an ingenious folding shower screen. 'It's a great space saver,' she says, 'and it protects the room from getting wet without obstructing the eyeline.’

The handy black towel radiator - the VOS radiator in Matt Black by JTP coordinates with the other black fittings in the space.

The minimalist basin area

green bathroom with terrazzo tiles and green basin, mirrored cabinet and globe wall lights with a Roberts radio

(Image credit: Alexander James for BC Designs)

Instead of a vanity unit that might dominate the space, the designers from Simply Bathrooms suggested opting for a slimline stand and statement basin - the Vitra Plural basin unit in Matt - instead.

‘I planned to have a vanity with storage,' explains the owner, 'but I loved this design with the moss green basin as it’s a bit different.’

The Roper Rhodes Theory wall cabinet provides essential storage for toiletries, as well as conveniently doubling as a mirror.

narrow pink and green bathroom with a large contemporary bath, matching WC and green basin, as well as a walk-in shower and large window

(Image credit: Alexander James for BC Designs)

Terrazzo tiling to just halfway up the wall creates impact without being overpowering, while the restful and relaxing green paint complements the terrazzo's taupes and greys. 

Focus on... Terrazzo tiling in a bathroom

How to make this surface both practical and eye-catching...

close up of some terrazzo tiling in a bathroom with a trailing houseplant

(Image credit: Alexander James)
  • Authentic terrazzo is made from recycled chips of marble, quartz, granite or glass set into a resin or composite. Real terrazzo needs to be sealed to make the surface impermeable and stain-resistant.
  • Tiles can be slippery so look out for a non-slip finish. Terrazzo is not the cheapest tile option – expect to pay around £90 to £135 per sqm.
  • Terrazzo-effect tiles are made of porcelain and are more hardwearing and affordable, at around £40 to £70 per sqm. The pattern may be applied to the surface to replicate the look. Spend a little more and the chips of stone go all the way through so you won't need to use an tile edging trim.
  • In both cases, there are many colours and patterns. Tiles will be cool to touch so consider pairing them with underfloor heating.
Jane Crittenden
With contributions from
Latest