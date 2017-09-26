Very much still the queen of all things baking related, Mary Berry has just launched a personalised range for all you baking fans!

She’s not taking the departure of The Great British Bake Off personally, but Mary Berry is taking baking to a new level of personal with a range of personalised baking gifts.

Related: Decorating ideas to steal from the Great British Bake Off tent

Serve up a slice of pie with this vintage inspired cake slice; your baking efforts made all the more rewarding by seeing your name proudly engraved as you slice.

An engraved cake slice is a great gift idea too. It’s perfect for weddings, anniversaries or just an avid baker who loves to serve their star bakes. You can engrave up to 15 letters and a date to make it extra special.

Buy now: Mary Berry Personalised Cake Slice, £22.99

Whether you’re serving fresh from the oven or taking bakes to a cake sale you’ll need a serving solution. A sturdy wooden tray is perfect for proffering up your freshly baked scones alongside a pot of tea.

And keep your prize bakes fresher for longer with these charming vintage-style tins. The set comprises of two sizes – large and small – both decorated with duck and feather illustrations. The personalised name of choice can be embossed on the top.

Buy now: Personalised Mary Berry Wooden Serving Tray, £29.99

Buy now: Personalised Mary Berry Set of 2 Cake Tins, £29.99

Every country kitchen should have a collection of pitchers. They’re just so versatile – great for serving a splash of cream with puddings or refreshments to wash it down with. Or you could fill a few with flowers. It’s your call. This duck egg blue jug is a timeless design, made all the more beautiful with the personal touch of a name on the lip.

Buy now: Personalised Mary Berry Jug, £24.99

One of the best things about baking is getting to eat all the delicious goodies fresh from the oven. Pop the kettle on to make a brew, plate up a little something tasty to tuck into, and sit back to watch the latest episode of Bake Off while judging your own creation. And whether Pru can wear a floral bomber jacket as well as Mary!

Buy now: Personalised Mary Berry Set of 3 Storage Tins, £29.99

Buy now: Personalised Mary Berry Set of 2 Mugs, £24.99

She might not be a judge on the new Bake Off format but Mary Berry is still the boss in our eyes when it comes to knowing a good bake and all things related!