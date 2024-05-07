Le Creuset's new colourway confirms the comeback of this coloured cookware trend
The brand makes a convincing case for pastel cookware, just in time for spring and summer hosting
To mark the arrival of a new month, one that will hopefully bring a lot more sunshine and warmth than the rest of the year so far, Le Creuset has launched a brand new colourway for its cast iron casserole named Peche, available exclusively on the brand's website and in stores. And it only confirms that the pastel cookware trend is back.
Le Creuset makes some of the best pans we’ve ever tried. And does so in style at that, providing its customers with a plethora of choice when it comes to the available colourways. The soft peach tone with a stunning ombre effect reminiscent of rose petals, simply called Peche, is the newest addition. It is the perfect continuation from Le Creuset’s recent release of the Petal shallow casserole with a lid covered in sculpted petals.
Inspired by Pantone’s colour of the year for 2024, named Peach Fuzz, the new Peche colour of the Le Creuset Cast Iron Cassrole fits in perfectly with the recent shift towards more colourful, yet softer shades in the kitchen space, especially when it comes to cookware. Le Creuset is not the only company participating in this new movement as we’ve spotted pastel cookware in several other brands’ collections.
The new pastel cookware trend
There’s no denying that Le Creuset is the king of the best cast iron cookware, ruling over the category pretty much unchallenged. But when it comes to well-performing, stylish cookware available in many uplifting colourways, there is competition from the likes of Our Place among others.
Even Nigella Lawson recently swapped out her Le Creuset in favour of the Always Pan by Our Place. And ever since revolutionising the cookware industry with its much-loved design, Our Place has introduced its Always Pan in several pastel colour variations.
And Kristina Wasserman, VP and head of product design at Our Place, is on board with the pastel cookware trend, ‘After a period of stark white kitchens being trendy, there's a desire for more colour and personality in the kitchen. Pastels offer a way to add a pop of colour and joy without being overwhelming. At Our Place, we pride ourselves on our approach to elevating pastels to a new level of sophistication.’
As Kristina mentions, adding personality into our kitchens and treating them much like any other room in the house seems to be one of the top kitchen trends of the year. And Rob Falconer, ProCook head of range, agrees.
‘Pastel colours are having a moment in interior design this spring and we’re seeing demand for pastel-coloured cookware as consumers seek an easy way to update their kitchens. Pastel tones are calming and versatile and introducing them to your kitchen through accessories can make cooking and dining a more joyful experience. Pastels also provide an opportunity to bring a sense of nostalgia for retro and vintage aesthetics.’
ProCook has a knack for creating high-quality cookware and kitchen accessories similar to high-end alternatives but at affordable prices. And its Soho cookware set in aluminium with ceramic, non-stick coating is no exception. We particularly love the pink colourway called Coral.
Ever since its launch, the Always Pan by Our Place revolutioned the industry with two things - its multi-use design and coloured, matte finish, available in a variety of shades - including this pastel Lavender colourway.
GreenPan is well-known for its high-quality design, complete with such luxe details as engraved gold-finish handles. But even GreenPan is jumping on the pastel cookware trend with its ceramic-coated aluminium Padova range, available in not just one pastel shade but several - from our favourite mint green to soft sunshine yellow and light blue.
He adds, ‘In what usually is quite a black, grey and silver industry, refreshing pastel cookware is a great and relatively low cost way of bringing personality and joy into your kitchen.’
We couldn’t agree more!
Sara Hesikova has been Ideal Home’s News Writer since July 2023, bringing the Ideal Home’s readership breaking news stories from the world of home decor and interiors, as well as trend-led pieces, shopping round-ups and more. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others. She feels that fashion and interiors are intrinsically connected – if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.
