What is the meaning behind your favourite flowers?
People have long used the language of flowers, also called floriography, as a secret way to send messages to friends, family and lovers. Floriography was quite popular in ancient civilisations and revived during the Victorian era, but today, only 17% of people know the meaning of a peony.
Research shows that 43% of the UK population choose bouquets based on the recipient, so is it time to re-introduce the art of floriography to send more meaningful bouquets?
Carnation – Pride and beauty
Chrysanthemum – Fidelity, optimism, joy and long life
Gardenia – Purity, sweetness and secret love
Hyacinth – Playfulness and constancy
Hydrangea – Gratitude and heartfelt emotions
Iris – Eloquence
Lilac – Youthful innocence and confidence
Lily – Purity and refined beauty
Peony – Compassion and happy marriage
Sunflower – Adoration and dedication
Tulip – Perfect love
What does each colour mean?
The colour of a flower can evoke specific meaning to its story, layering it with deeper significance. 29% of people choose bouquets based on their colour. What secret messages do these send?
Red – Deep love, passion, courage, respect and desire
Purple – Royalty, success, admiration, dignity and fantasy
White – Innocence, purity, sympathy, perfection and spirituality
Pink – Unconditional love, gentleness, happiness, felinity and innocence
Yellow – Joy, happiness, energy, pride and friendship
Violet – Grace, refinement, elegance, femininity and beauty
Blue – Peace, tranquility, friendship, prosperity and immortality
Orange – Excitement, enthusiasm, life, desire and boldness
Green – Renewal, rebirth, fortune, good health and new beginnings
For many years flowers have also been used for their medicinal health benefits. Lavender has long been used in aromatherapy to help soothe and relax, while Poppy is often used in medicine as an opiate, and Jasmine often frequented many ancient wedding ceremonies.
