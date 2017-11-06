To celebrate their Luxury Collection, Bloom & Wild have explored the meaning and symbolism of flowers

People have long used the language of flowers, also called floriography, as a secret way to send messages to friends, family and lovers. Floriography was quite popular in ancient civilisations and revived during the Victorian era, but today, only 17% of people know the meaning of a peony.

Research shows that 43% of the UK population choose bouquets based on the recipient, so is it time to re-introduce the art of floriography to send more meaningful bouquets?

The flower experts at Bloom & Wild have put together a handy guide to help you decipher the meaning behind your bouquet.

What is the meaning behind your favourite flower?

Carnation – Pride and beauty

Chrysanthemum – Fidelity, optimism, joy and long life

Gardenia – Purity, sweetness and secret love

Hyacinth – Playfulness and constancy

Hydrangea – Gratitude and heartfelt emotions

Iris – Eloquence

Lilac – Youthful innocence and confidence

Lily – Purity and refined beauty

Peony – Compassion and happy marriage

Sunflower – Adoration and dedication

Tulip – Perfect love

What does each colour mean?

The colour of a flower can evoke specific meaning to its story, layering it with deeper significance. 29% of people choose bouquets based on their colour. What secret messages do these send?

Red – Deep love, passion, courage, respect and desire

Purple – Royalty, success, admiration, dignity and fantasy

White – Innocence, purity, sympathy, perfection and spirituality

Pink – Unconditional love, gentleness, happiness, felinity and innocence

Yellow – Joy, happiness, energy, pride and friendship

Violet – Grace, refinement, elegance, femininity and beauty

Blue – Peace, tranquility, friendship, prosperity and immortality

Orange – Excitement, enthusiasm, life, desire and boldness

Green – Renewal, rebirth, fortune, good health and new beginnings

For many years flowers have also been used for their medicinal health benefits. Lavender has long been used in aromatherapy to help soothe and relax, while Poppy is often used in medicine as an opiate, and Jasmine often frequented many ancient wedding ceremonies.

What secret messages have you been sending?