Michelle Keegan puts her glamorous stamp on homeware

Having previously worked with fashion labels, Michelle Keegan has now launched an exclusive homeware collection with Very, to give homes a touch of her signature glam style

Our Girl Michelle Keegan sure has come a long way since she walked the cobbled streets of Weatherfield as the ill-fated Tina McIntyre! With a flourishing acting career (Our Girl is set to return to our screens for a third series this autumn) it’s a wonder that Michelle has time to take on other projects. Yet today sees the launch of her first ever collaboration with online department store Very.

The exciting new range offers 86 pieces across homes and fashion, all with the glam factor that you would expect from Michelle. Her homeware collection is a smorgasbord of luxurious on-trend pieces – including soft furnishings, bedding sets, accent furniture pieces and lighting. Reflecting the hottest trends of the season, there is a heavy presence of metallics, dusky pinks and tactile fabrics such as faux furs and heavy knits.

‘We know that Michelle is a real style inspiration for our customer,’ says Kenyatte Nelson, brand and creative director at Very.co.uk. ‘We are extremely excited to embark on this creative journey together.’

This brooding Arabella bedding features a decorative damask print set on a charcoal ground. It’s a dramatic yet elegant design sure to instantly transform any bedroom. The bedding sets are all 100% cotton, showing that comfort is just as important to Michelle as a pretty design.

What do you do when you want to hunker down and get cosy but retain an air of glamour (as we imagine Michelle does effortlessly, btw)? You opt for a metallic knitted throw, of course! This Diamond Metallic Knitted Throw, £69.99, is due to launch any day now – and it’s perfect for adding a sophisticated layer of warmth to a bed or sofa.

In addition to the soft furnishings, Michelle has launched some bold accent furniture. This uber-glitzy headboard (above) is just the thing to add a touch of vintage glamour to a dressed bed. The deep button-backed design is upholstered in on-trend soft grey fabric, and framed with chic bevelled mirror tiles. To complete the look there’s a handy co-ordinating ottoman for storing all your extra throws and spare bedding sets.

Faux furs are big news right now. Get yours in throw or cushion form to be in with the cool gang this autumn. One of the hottest shades of the season is dusky pink. It’s a great accent to use against greys and two of our darker seasonal hero colours – navy and plum. Combining both of these key trends is the Faux Fur Cushion, £17.99, coming soon.

As we head towards shorter days, now is a great time to update your lighting. The new range from Michelle’s collection has an air of understated glamour, with reflective glass lamp bases, sumptuous fabric shades and an ornate chandelier.

If Michelle’s best-selling fashion ranges are anything to go by, this new collection is bound to be a sell out. Head over to Very to get all this glam while you can.