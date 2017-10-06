Personalisation is bigger than ever, from homeware to gifts we can't get enough of products that show personality – what better way than using our own photos on homeware.

Can you remember the last time you actually printed a photo? In this modern age we live in a visual world thanks to the various social media apps that document our entire lives in picture form, but so often that’s the only place they live – in the cloud.

The new online store miPic is set to change that by allowing you to effortlessly upload your photos and create instant artwork, accessories and even pieces of clothing using your very own pictures.

Whether you take endless photos of your food, relentless selfies or panoramic landscapes you can now free your favourite photos from your phone by creating bespoke artwork and accessories for your home. And should you choose to, make some extra cash by sharing your uploads with the world and earning 20% commission.

There’s feature walls, and there’s feature walls! Imagine one of your own pictures gracing the wall of your living room. Obviously a selfie is not going to do this service justice but if photography is your thing you probably have an endless camera roll of snaps to show off proudly on walls.

Buy now: Wallpaper, from £40

Create a gallery of wall art – from family photos to artistic compositions use your photos to make that wall your own – as Louis Walsh would say!!

Buy now: Framed Prints, from £15

In addition to uploading your own pictures there’s an option to buy accessories using photos uploaded to the site by amateur photographers and artists who can make 20% from the sales of a print – a great outlet for up and coming creative talent.

All of the miPic luxury products are made here in the UK, supporting home-grown talent too.

Print your favourite shots on super soft brushed polyester cushions. If you don’t think your own photos are up to the job choose from a variety of quirky prints that have already been uploaded by artists, such as the bold botanical prints and flamboyant flamingos (yes please) by 83oranges

Buy now: Personalised Cushions, from £20

To protect copyright any images you upload must be your own. The images you upload remain private unless you choose to share them.

Free those trapped photos from your smart devices, share them with the world – or just visitors to your home.