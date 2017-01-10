Check out the most popular houses on property website Zoopla - there are certainly some surprises...

Property websites are full of hidden gems. From the weird and wonderful to iconic film locations and drop dead gorgeous family pads, we could spend hours browsing homes up and down the country. And it seems we’re not alone!

Zoopla has revealed the top 10 most viewed properties online last year. Harry Potter’s childhood home at Number 4 Privet Drive of course makes an appearance, along with a 13 bedroom pad in the capital and a family home with pirate ship play area in the garden (jealous, us?).

Which is your favourite?

1. A five-bedroom London pad for £2.25m

This large family home was on the market for a whopping £2.5 million. The modern home was the most viewed property of 2016 – well, it does have a 90ft garden complete with its own irrigation system…

2. A detached beauty in Keston, Bromley, for £1.7m

This sprawling property was refurbished from top to bottom ready for the market. The stylish finish features a ‘floating’ wall with fireplace and contemporary polished concrete.

3. A four-bedroom home in Holmfirth, West Yorkshire, for £375,000

What a quaint little number! This home built from reclaimed stone was built in 2002 on the edge of Holmfirth, dubbed ‘Little Hollywood’ because it was the setting for the TV classic, Last of the Summer Wine.

4. A six-bedroom home near Donaghadee, Northern Ireland, for £550,000

This rural home comes with a paddock and stable for a pony. Naturally.

5. A five-bedroom detached home near Cirencester, Gloucestershire, for £2.8m

A private mooring completes this lakeside home – which has living space across three levels.

6. A five-bedroom farmhouse in Swansea, Wales, for £1.4m

This award-winning Welsh country home comes with seven acres of land and panoramic views of the Gower Peninsula, the UK’s first Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

7. A six-bedroom semi-detached house in East London, for £1m

This double-fronted Victorian property has a whopping 13 bedrooms across four floors.

8. A five bedroom pad in near Lincoln, for £1.3m

The Fairways is set in an exclusive gated development, with an acre of ground, adjoining Lincoln Golf Course.



9. A seven-bedroom detached house in West Yorkshire, for £1.3m

This fun property made the list thanks to the HUGE pirate ship play area in the garden. No biggie.

10. A three-bedroom house in Berkshire, for £475,000

When Harry Potter’s childhood home went on the market, it was property-Potter mania with fans taking an online tour of the Dursley’s house in Bracknell. Intrigued? Check it out with our inside access.