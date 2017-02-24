Wishing Mr Fox a fantastic fifth birthday

If you’re anything like us, you might have noticed more foxes about the place in the last few years. They seem to have migrated from the countryside to our gardens…and then into the house itself. Oh, wait, those aren’t real foxes. They’re Scion’s favourite cute critter Mr Fox! And guess what? He’s celebrating his fifth birthday this week.

Since slinking onto the interiors scene back in 2012, the little red fox motif has been stealing into our homes – and hearts – to become a firm favourite. So Scion, the homeware brand that launched their first collection featuring this cheeky creature five years ago, are suggesting we all throw a party in his honour!

Against your backdrop of foxy wallpaper, you can set a birthday picnic on the fox-motif floor rug – scattered with nature-inspired designs, and a handful of Mr Fox’s friends, of course – and serve your jam sandwiches, birthday cake and jelly and ice cream using the tableware bearing his profile.

Once the party’s over and everyone has retreated back to their own lairs – sorry, homes – you can get down to the business of hibernating for the evening under, you guessed it, a fox-covered duvet set or blanket! We think this sounds like a dream way to spend a day.

But if that all sounds a little too much, you could just buy a birthday gift… something featuring a lovely little foliage print from Scion’s latest collection, perhaps?