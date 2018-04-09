Social media and the internet are major players when it comes to inspiring trends, delivering instant inspiration, information on the latest trends, and sources of advice

Have you been inspired by something you’ve seen online? Chances are the answer is yes!

Social Side

Traditional and experienced gardeners have been met with a new generation learning from an entirely untraditional source: 67% of Brits are getting their gardening knowledge via the internet and social media rather than at their grandfather’s knee. By inviting people in digitally, we are becoming more likely to invite friends into our gardens, using every opportunity to relax, socialise and dine al fresco. There is a growing desire to turn the garden into the ‘fifth room’ of the house, with Wyevale Garden Centres responding to demand with an increased range of outdoor living furniture and accessories for 2018. Here we talk to the experts at Wyevale Garden Centres about the social media phenomena.

What is the ‘Megha’ Effect?

Experts suggest that Meghan Markle will impact plant trends for 2018 – will her wedding bouquet consist of peonies – social media’s favourite flower!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marry in May, and their use of plants and flowers for the ceremony is likely to have a big impact on gardening trends for the near future. Meghan Markle often took to social media to share pictures of her favourite flowers: peonies in shades of white, pink and coral. These varieties will be in season in May, leading to speculation that she may include them in her wedding bouquet. In anticipation, Wyevale Garden Centres is bracing itself for a run on peonies in the aftermath.

Nano-Gardening

Changes in home ownership are having knock-on effects on the way we garden. Space-starved gardeners are behind the trend for vertical growing as they add height to their balconies and courtyards with climbers, outdoor shelving and hanging plants. The bijou edible garden is making its way indoors, with 66% of people now growing plants in the kitchen, and many more introducing them throughout their homes.

Houseplant Mania

The trend for bringing the outdoors in is proving more popular than ever as Brits create green, jungle-like atmospheres in their homes. The aesthetically striking, impossible-to-kill cacti and succulents tick all the boxes for trend-led millennials; while the nation’s burgeoning interest in wellness has also filtered through to gardening. Healing houseplants are on the rise at Wyevale Garden Centres, as 68% of people now consider the health and wellbeing properties of a plant before purchasing it.

Eco-Gardening

Today’s environmentally aware consumers are turning towards a gentler, more holistic approach to problems in the garden, with a greater concern for wildlife and a political understanding of the way Grow Your Own can decrease our food’s carbon footprint and air miles. From plot to plate, organic is also on the rise, and 67% of people now consider themselves to be eco-conscious when it comes to gardening. Further, Wyevale Garden Centres found that 82% of Brits would like to attract more wildlife into their gardens, while 37% deem wildlife to be the most appealing garden feature.

Global Gardening

Video Of The Week

Changes in climate conditions, an increase in travel to exotic locations, and concerns about food provenance post-Brexit are just three issues directly driving changes in the way that Brits garden in 2018. These changes will open up exciting opportunities as exotic, Mediterranean species make their way into Brits’ gardens; however, Wyevale Garden Centres has revealed that only 2% of gardeners in the UK feel that they have the knowledge to adapt to a changing climate.

Has social media influenced your gardening choices?