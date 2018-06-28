Step inside this utterly stunning home in Buckinghamshire

Willow court is a beautifully refurbished country house that's hard not to fall instantly in love with

This beautiful family home is understated yet utterly beautiful. The five bedroom property is a beautifully remodelled country house set in a wonderfully rural setting in Buckinghamshire.

The expertly renovated house is modelled on a ‘New England’ style, offering a stylish modern home that oozes country charm.

Welcome to Willow Court

Could this setting be any quainter? The expertly landscaped grounds are accessible from all the main rooms of the house – creating a sense of really being in the country.

The kitchen/dining area

Wow! With plenty of cooking, storing and serving space this kitchen was made for entertaining. The two sets of French doors lead directly out onto the terrace, helping to create a seamless living space.

The stylish kitchen units are by Neptune, one of our favourite choices for country style. The huge central will also seat 5/6 people.

On the other side of the island is a wonderfully modern family friendly kitchen/dining room. Quite frankly there’s enough space to hold a banquet.

The living room

Everything about this snug sitting room area is dreamy. The wall of bespoke bookcases. The charming log burner. The French doors leading to the garden. The brooding dark paint on the walls. The convex mirror. The French furniture. It’s the perfect room to sum up the art of modern country living.

The family room

The family room provides additional living space for growing families. The decor in here is more modern glam than country, but still works a dream.

The master bedroom

The master bedroom features double doors leading out to a Juliet balcony, giving wonderful views over the gardens and surrounding countryside. There are bespoke built-in wardrobes in the eaves – demonstrating a great use of space.

The family bedroom

The bathroom is the most contemporary room in the house, with flooring to ceiling marble tiles. While the bath shape feels modern the chrome taps and fittings help to give the overall look a traditional country feel.

The grounds

The gardens have been landscaped and designed, offering wonderful outdoor entertaining areas with the backdrop of the orchard.

In addition to the beautiful landscaped gardens the property comprises a paddock.

Willow Court is currently on the market with Savills, with a guide price of £1.45 million.

We’d happily move in today if we could, wouldn’t you?