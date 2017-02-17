One of the smallest houses in London is on the market for £600,000

This tiny home in Chelsea proves that space is at a premium in London more than ever before

Tiny Chelsea home 1

At just 26 sq m, this tiny Chelsea home is compact to say the least. But what it lacks in space, it makes up for with a great London location, access to a beautiful garden, and wonderful shops, bars and restaurants nearby.

Tiny Chelsea home 2

Photos show a tired-looking house in need of refurbishment, but in many ways, it holds a certain charm. And as all us home lovers know, a property in need of a complete overhaul provides the perfect opportunity to make it your own.

Tiny Chelsea home 3

The Britten Street property has one reception room, a kitchen, bathroom and a bedroom. It is spread over two floors and the bedroom is upstairs. The tiny kitchen and bathroom are next to each other, but some clever space-saving fittings could work magic.

Tiny Chelsea home 5

Estate agents Douglas & Gordon describe the cottage as a ‘proper Chelsea gem’. The fact that it is a freehold, detached property holds a lot of appeal. In this exclusive area of London, a home without immediate neighbours and without the restrictions of a lease is a real rarity, and it definitely doesn’t come cheap.

Tiny Chelsea home 6

Space is at a premium in the capital and, according to Rightmove, the average home in Chelsea costs a whopping £1,912,360. So while £600,000 is obviously a lot to pay for a 26 sq m home, it does perhaps offer a single person or a couple the opportunity to live in a desirable part of London at a much lower cost than the norm.

And as for the size of this tiny Chelsea home – well, they do say that the best things come in small packages.

