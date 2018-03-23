Get the country coastal look with these four key buys

Jennifer Louise Ebert
By

Put together an on-trend nautical scheme in an instant with Ideal Home and Very

We’ve added more beautiful buys to our Ideal Home collection. We’re kicking off with our country coastal Oceanic trend, but there will be plenty more to add to the wish list.

Try it anywhere – in a living room, kitchen, playroom bedroom or study. You can start relatively small and layer up the look as much as you like. And these pieces from our collection at Very are the perfect starting point.

The sofa

Buy now: Ideal Home Harbour 3 Seater Fabric Sofa in Blue, £649, Very

If you’re looking for a sweet suite that the whole family can curl up on, then this Very sofa could be just what you are looking for. And if the fantastic price tag makes you question its quality, you can be reassured that this stunning piece as been hand-crafted here in the UK.

The armchair

It’s time to get nice and nautical and bring summer days into your home all year round with this attractive stripped armchair. Opt for a palette of cooling blues and calming whites to create a truly seaside feel.

Buy now: Ideal Home Harbour Fabric Cuddle Accent Chair, £649, Very

The footstool

Buy now: Ideal Home Harbour Fabric Footstool, £199, Very

Sit back, relax and put your feet up with this simple, elegant footstool. This sturdy design sits on dark wooden feet with an eye-catching tapered profile.

The cushion

Bring marine charm into your home with this nautical cushion. The contemporary diamond design will give your space a whole new look for very little effort. Cosy, relaxed and effortlessly chic, the coastal trend is perfect for breathing new life into your interiors.

Buy now: Ideal Home Oceanic Cushion £12, Very

With a summer just around the corner, why not welcome in the sunshine with a country coastal look?

