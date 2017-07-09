First there were lobsters, and now there are whales. Sealife-inspired homeware is a big trend this summer

Flamingoes have had their time as the animal of the moment, and lobsters have clawed their way to popularity too, but now it’s time for whale home decor to make a splash.

Next week, the Natural History Museum’s Hintze Hall will reopen with a new marine look. We’re not saying they’re following the season’s trends, but there’s something a little fishy about it – ‘Dippy’ the dinosaur is being moved from his spot in the entrance hall, and taking over his front-of-house role will be an 82ft female blue whale skeleton, ready to greet wide-eyed guests.

To celebrate this exciting new attraction, the Natural History Museum shop has released a brand new under-the-sea inspired collection, bringing a nautical splash to homes this summer.

Here’s a sneak peek at some of our favourites, plus some additional whale themed products you can get your fins on…

This cute whale tea infuser is the perfect accompaniment to your daily tea breaks. Pop the tea leaves in its mouth, close it up, and let the little whale swim to the depths of your mug. We love the clever spout that acts as a handle.

Buy now: Whale Tea Infuser, £12, Natural History Museum Shop

The ‘porpoise’ of this cute little dish is to serve up your butter in style. It’s just the thing to brighten up breakfast.

Buy now: Whale butter dish, £15, Natural History Museum Shop

Is the coolest ice-cube trays you’ve ever seen? The sealife-shaped cubes would look great in any drink. Why not add some juice to them to give them a pop of colour?

Buy now: Under The Sea Ice Tray, £12, Natural History Museum Shop

This little character would look fab in a coastal-inspired bathroom.

Buy now: Wilson the Whale bathroom tidy, £14.50, Oliver Bonas

Use them at home or take them to the beach. These towels from John Lewis come in four different sizes – choose your favourite size or buy a selection.

Buy now: Whales towels, £4-28, John Lewis

This fabulous matching dinner and side plate set is perfect for impressing guests at a dinner party. If you think it’s too fancy to eat from, the striking design could also be used as wall art.

Buy now: Whale of a Time plate set, £45, Not On The High Street

This cushion is fun and playful without being in-your-face. It would look great on its own or grouped with a mixture of patterned and plain cushions on a sofa.

Buy now: Whale pattern cushion cover, £25, Etsy

We wonder what will be next in the marine-life trend? Starfish? Seahorses? The humble goldfish? Only time will tell.