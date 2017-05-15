10 questions with…Katie Sutton of The Vintage House That Could

In our interview series, we talk to our favourite bloggers about their trend predictions and styles. Here, we meet Katie Sutton...

Follow The Vintage House That Could on Instagram @thevintagehousethatcould and Facebook @Thevintagehousethatcould

1. Which trend would you like to see make a comeback?

Call me mad but I love coloured bathroom suites!! An all white bathroom with a pink suite and gold taps would be lovely.

2. What’s your favourite room in your home – and why?

My favourite room is my workroom which used to be the dining room, this houses all of my treasures and the white floor and walls means I can use it as a photographic studio too and it has lovely light.

3. When decorating a room, where should you spend your money and where should you NEVER cut corners?

You should never cut corners on the finish, bad painting and poorly finished wallpaper will always stand out. I like to spend my money on vintage pieces that are unique and accessories, pops of colour like cushions and throws add character to a room and tie in a scheme.

4. What’s the most common decorating mistake you see?

MPU 01 Desktop MPU 01 Mobile

Thinking that everything has to match, shops want you to buy everything from them and it is easy to create a room design this way but mixing up modern and vintage brings much more interest into your home.

5. Describe your style in three words:

Eclectic, vintage and pretty

6. Have you always loved vintage design?

My love of vintage really started when we moved into our first Victorian home with all of its original features. I loved shopping for period pieces to decorate the rooms and I started to visit vintage fairs and auctions. When we moved here I needed more furniture and so the vintage shopping obsession continued!

7. Ever had an epic decorating disaster?

Yes! When we moved here the kitchen was dark bottle green, I was so impatient to paint it white that I did no preparation and within days the paint started to chip off!! My husband had to redo every door from scratch. I wasn’t very popular.

MPU 02

8. How did you learn to style and decorate?

My mum was forever redecorating when we were young so many an hour was spent in a DIY store. I loved the room set ups and would pretend I lived there!! She would let me have free reign in my room!! I had a small room but was always rearranging the furniture and painting the walls a different colour. I have always had a passion for cleaning and making rooms look inviting.

9. What’s the one styling trick or tip you couldn’t live without?

Flowers – I have to have flowers or plants and I think they bring a room to life. Each season brings a different flower and a new way to style a room. For me as well using white to decorate means that I can quickly change up a room using new accessories depending on the season or mood.

MPU 03 Ideal Home newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house tours, project advice and more Your email address: Sign Up

10. Do you enjoy styling weddings?

I LOVE IT!!!! Being involved in peoples’ most special day and taking the stress away form them is amazing. I love working with the couple to create a scheme that reflects them and then using all of my vintage props to bring the wedding to life. Seeing the finished result and then seeing their faces is the best part. I also like the shopping!!!