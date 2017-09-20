Be inspired by nature’s cue to wind down by giving you home an update with the new autumn colours

Bring indoors the rich autumn colour palette of turning-leaf tones, fiery reds and comforting ceruleans, and mix weathered woodland treasures for rooms filled with true autumn attitude. Create a warming glow with cosy layers of tweed, plaid and woollen weaves in natural bracken, bark and teasel shades.

Bring the outdoors in

Introduce nature-inspired designs with oversized blooms to create a snug haven in modern country-house style. Mix rich claret and crimson shades and match them with the warmth of worn leather. Big and blowsy roses and other flourishing blooms exquisitely depicted on tea-stain linens are high on the autumnal list this season. In glorious reds and subtle lilac with touches of creamy yellow, these fabrics add an air of legacy and lived-in grandeur to a living room scheme.

Layer up

Follow nature’s lead and focus on organic shapes that act as the building blocks of a rustic scheme. Think slouchy linens, crushed leather and rugged edges; all informal, repetitive designs perfect for a relaxed rural setting. Incorporate charming accessories, such as antique frames, industrial lamps and enamelware to create heaps of vintage charm.

Create a display

Give a warm welcome to your guests upon arrival with a console table all set for autumn. Create a hall with wow factor by arranging autumnal foliage and animal-inspired trinkets on a console table. Bring the outdoors in with a bouquet of fiery red and burnt orange leaves set in a glass decanter for an easy, cost-effective display. Try a rougher, rustic version of the cosy Highland look using easy checks, tartans and plaids in softer colours.

Arrange seasonal finds

Choose oak and pine furniture to inject honesty and depth into a room. Old school desks add a vintage touch to a study and are perfect for a compact space. Choose accessories that replicate forager finds to add character to the autumn scene. Bring to the fore woven and patterned cushions and linens – a smart way to add neutral upholstery – while freshly picked foliage adds a pop of colour.

Instil character in a kitchen

Add colour and character to your kitchen. Collect and use pots and crocks in warm tones of red, copper and terracotta, with woolly accessories on a rocking chair for texture. Make use of stylish freestanding furniture, such as chairs and side tables that wouldn’t look out of place in any room in the house. They can easily be replaced once the season changes.

Get a feel for textures

Snuggle down in a log-cabin-style bedroom. Make wood the material of choice for walls. Be sure to maintain its glorious facade with oil or wax. Bring to the fore woven and patterned cushions, throws and linens – a smart way to add autumn notes to neutral upholstery – while wooden accessories bring a balanced, organic feel to the room. Include leafy printed fabric and prints to reflect woodland foliage shapes and patterns.

Take inspiration from nature

Give heirlooms and heritage pieces a new quirky role in your home. Use faux antlers as both ornaments and unusual hooks on which to hang your family’s hats. Decorate with warm, tonal colours, think heather-coloured walls and dark slate flooring that takes its cue from an autumnal palette to create a cosy, cocoon-like aura. Line up wellington boots – an autumn essential – along an authentic iron rack.

Hunker-down



Hibernate with feel-good colour and snug comforts. Combine the winter palette of claret and plum with earthy wood textures for a living room that you won’t want to leave. Colour block the main wall with a rich port tone and use softer mauve-greys, browns and greys for accessories. Finally, adorn walls with numerous prints depicting foliage, ferns and flowers for a fresh feel.

Mix patterns and plaids

Plan a cheerful guest room with toiles, paisley and plaids in complementary russet and berry shades. One of the biggest trends for this season is refined rustic Highland – think tartans and checks in warming reds with hints of taupe and grey. This autumn it’s all about layering so whether it’s cosy comfort or classic drama you’re after, invest in checks, animal motifs and blooms of all shapes and sizes. Use tongue-and-groove panelling on the walls. Ready-made timber or MDF panels can be glued on to a flat wall. Aim for one-third or two-thirds the room height.

Dine under candlelight

Add an atmospheric glow at suppertime with candle flames reflected in an oversized mirror. Close the door on those first frosts and settle down for a hearty meal surrounded by freshly gathered leaves in an autumnal palette of oranges and red hues. Display simple white candles in carved wooden holders and position in front of a mirror to multiply the shimmering effect and boosting light levels.

Any one of these ideas can help transform your home for the new season, making it so cosy you may not want to even leave the house.