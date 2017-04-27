Create a sophisticated city chic interior

Fuse graphic monochromes with minimal textures for slick, urban style

Promotional Feature

Taking inspiration from London’s lofty industrial-style living spaces, this season’s trend for combining rustic textures and reclaimed furniture with contemporary detail is fast becoming a modern interiors mainstay. Sainsbury’s Restoration collection will help you achieve this aesthetic, without surrendering any of that all-important comfort factor.

A great way to offset white paintwork and stripped floorboards, Restoration offers up cosy waffle throws and cushions to soften any hard edges, plus quirky accessories, such as a bulldog lamp. Pops of bright pillar-box red on accessories like the basket weave cushion add interest to the stylish grey colour palette.

The Restoration collection works throughout the home, with tonal ashes and muted silvers making their way into a chic dinnerware range. The perfect complement to vintage wooden tables, this mix-and-match collection calls for friends who enjoy great food in the most fashionable of settings.

Created and designed by Sainsbury’s in-house team, the Restoration collection brings together the sophisticated industrial chic of warehouse-style living with luxe modern comforts to achieve a stylish, and Instagram-worthy interiors look.

To see more of the collection and to find your nearest Sainsbury’s store, visit sainsburyshome.co.uk. If you want to bring industrial chic into your home, here are our top three pieces from the Restoration collection to help add edge to your space…

Add some canine character to your living-room with this Bull Dog Lamp, £30. He’ll be sure to bring a smile to your face every time you switch him on!

Proving that monochrome accessories can still be super cosy, this Grey Waffle Cushion, £10, will bring texture and comfort to an otherwise minimal room. Layer with other patterns and pops of colour for interest.

Repeat the bull dog theme elsewhere in the room with these cute Bull Dog Objets, £5.50 each. Just don’t let your own pooch get jealous of the attention they’re sure to attract!