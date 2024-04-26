The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer is currently on offer under £100 on eBay – but be quick before it sells out!

It’s no secret that we love Ninja air fryers around here. But then again, who doesn’t?! So we could hardly contain our excitement when we found out about eBay’s current offer on our highest rated air fryer - the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer AF300UK - with 25% off an already lower price than usual due to the retailer’s refurbished scheme, bringing the final price below £100 - making it the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

Coming out on top as one of our best air fryers, the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer now available on eBay is a much sought-after machine that anyone would love to have in their kitchen due to its handy two-drawer design, sleek design and high power. And now thanks to eBay, this high-end appliance can be yours for £96.75, the kind of price usually charged for a budget air fryer.

All you need to do is use the code NINJAAPRIL25 at checkout. But since this is such a steal, the promotion is available for a limited time only - ending tomorrow, Saturday 27th April at 10am. So better be quick if you want to get your hands on one. You don’t want to miss the deadline or worse, find that it’s been sold out. Just like the Ninja Creami Ice Cream & Frozen Dessert Maker did.

(Image credit: eBay/Ninja)

Ebay’s offer on the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer

Over the past couple of years, eBay has done nothing short of revolutionising shopping for small kitchen appliances such as air fryers with the eBay certified refurbished scheme, giving these appliances a second lease of life by repairing them and making them like new again. At a lower price on top of that.

So while the best dual zone air fryer, the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer, is usually priced at £219.99, the eBay refurbished hub regularly sells it for £129. Except for today and tomorrow when you can get it even cheaper for the already mentioned and yet still as unbelievable a price of £96.75.

Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer AF300UK | £129 £96.75, eBay Get your hands on the Ninja Foodi dual zone which is the best dual zone air fryer around. The five-star product is often sold out for a good reason, owing to its practical two-drawer design, sleek look and high power.

‘I've been writing about the Ninja dual zone ever since it was released and through all of the months when it was completely out of stock, so it's great to see it at such a low price right now on eBay,’ says Ideal Home’s Ecommerce Editor and unofficial air fryer queen, Molly Cleary. ‘Certified refurbished is also a great way to make shopping, especially for appliances, more sustainable which I am all for! This air fryer has long been a favourite of ours at Ideal Home and we use it at our test centre as a benchmark of air fryer excellence when trying out new releases.’

Each item from the eBay refurbished hub is inspected, cleaned and refurbished by the manufacturer, in this case Ninja, or a manufacturer-approved seller. And each of the products is is covered by a one year seller guarantee and money back guarantee. So customers don’t have to worry about their new refurbished air fryer not functioning properly.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So what are you waiting for?